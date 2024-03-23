Men's NCAA tournament: How to watch Michigan State vs. North Carolina today
March Madness continues today with the Second Round of the men’s NCAA tournament. One of the eight games being played this Saturday? Michigan State vs. North Carolina. The game between the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels and the No. 9 seed Michigan State Spartans tips off early this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS — streaming live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan State vs. North Carolina game, plus the rest of the NCAA tournament action. Looking for ways to ? We’ve got you.
How to watch Michigan State vs. North Carolina:
Date: Saturday, Mar. 23
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
The Michigan State Spartans face the North Carolina Tar Heels today at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The Michigan State vs. North Carolina matchup will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.
For streaming March Madness, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier for $12. The subscription is ad-free and includes live access to your local CBS channel.
In addition to sporting events like March Madness, Premier League and Champions League games, Paramount+ offers a host of other hit shows, new and classic movies and live sporting events. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a one-week free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Selection Sunday this weekend and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free for seven days.
March Madness Second Round schedule:
Saturday, Mar. 23 (Round of 32)
(2) Arizona vs. (7) Dayton | 12:45 p.m. | CBS
(1) North Carolina vs. (9) Michigan State | 5:30 p.m. | CBS
(2) Iowa State vs. (7) Washington State | 6:10 p.m. | TNT
(11) NC State vs. (14) Oakland | 7:10 p.m. | TBS
(2) Tennessee vs. (7) Texas | 8 p.m. | CBS
(3) Illinois vs. (11) Duquesne | 8:40 p.m. | TNT
(3) Creighton vs. (11) Oregon | 9:40 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, Mar. 24 (Round of 32)
(2) Marquette vs. (10) Colorado | 12:10 p.m. | CBS
(1) Purdue vs. (8) Utah State | 2:40 p.m. | CBS
(4) Duke vs. (12) James Madison | 5:15 p.m. | CBS
(3) Baylor vs. (6) Clemson | 6:10 p.m. | TNT
(4) Alabama vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 7:10 p.m. | TBS
(1) UConn vs. (9) Northwestern | 7:45 p.m. | truTV
(1) Houston vs. (9) Texas A&M | 8:40 p.m. | TNT
(5) San Diego State vs. (13) Yale | 9:40 p.m. | TBS
How to watch March Madness without cable
Games for the men's NCAA March Madness tournament will air live across a combination of CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. In the past, that combo has been hard to come by with just one, two or even three streaming services. But this year watching March Madness should be whole lot less ... maddening. Many people have access to CBS already free over the air. But if you don't currently get live local channels like CBS on your TV, we recommend looking into an old school TV antenna, or signing up for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which includes access to live CBS coverage.
For the other channels, HBO's Max is currently still offering its sports add-on (B/R Sports) free for subscribers of any Max tier. So for $9.99/month, you can catch live March Madness games airing on TNT, TBS and TruTV.
If you only want to add one subscription to your arsenal, some live TV streaming services offer all the channels you'll need to keep up with March Madness, like Sling, DirecTV and YouTube TV.
Where to watch March Madness:
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live March Madness games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
Right now, you can also save over 40% on Max when you pay for the entire year up front, cutting down the monthly price of $9.99 to $5.83/month.
More ways to watch March Madness 2024:
