The 7 best size-inclusive men's dress pants that shoppers say feel like sweatpants — as low as $28

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

When it comes to fashion, looking your best is often the goal, but one unspeakable detail that reigns supreme in comfort.

Menswear, in particular, can sometimes be a bit restricting and dress pants, specifically, remains the one article of clothing tons of men dread hopping into.

With the wide array of dress pants options available today — from chinos to slacks and everything in between — now is the perfect time to find a pair that best fits your comfort needs. But, what if there were a pair of dress pants that mimicked the feel and ease of sweatpants (aka the ultimate loungewear item)?

Based on thousands of shoppers' reviews, below are seven of the most comfortable men's dress pants that actually feel just as comfortable (if not more) than sweatpants.

Ranging in price from $27.41 to $135, these picks are both stylish and size-inclusive, with one going up to a size 54 waist.

Check out these best-selling dress pants that feel like sweatpants from brands like Bonobos, Lee, L.L. Bean, Mack Weldon and more, below.

Top Review:

"Comfort of sweatpants without looking like a schlub. These are amazingly comfortable and look great whether you're going casual or semi-formal."

Top Review:

"So comfortable and very well-made slacks. I wear these to work, they hold up all day, and seem to avoid getting too wrinkled. They are super comfortable. Also very nice fitting. I have problems sometimes finding slacks that fit well or are not too baggy and these are just perfect! I bought several different colors."

Top Review:

"I would and did buy this product again, as well as shorts. They fit perfectly based on all the info that is presented on the website for each product. I use them for casual and business wear."

Top Review:

"These [look] like a dress pant, but feel like a sweatpant. They go great with polos and dress shirts."

Top Review:

"You would not go back to your regular chinos after trying this. [It] looks like chinos, feels like sweatpants but lighter. Just perfect!"

Top Review:

"Such a good purchase. As someone who lives in sweatpants, these give me all the comfort I could ever ask for in a dressier pant. They look great, fit great with just the right amount of stretch and are easy to keep clean."

Top Review:

"Best pants ever. These pants are incredibly comfortable. I was looking for a pant that was not a cotton khaki, but not as casual as something from Lulu and these are the perfect blend."

