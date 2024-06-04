Men's College World Series championship odds: Tennessee remains the favorite

The NCAA Division I baseball tournament's original field of 64 is now down to 16, with those schools all eyeing a spot in Omaha as the eight super regionals get underway this weekend.

Eight of the top nine schools in the most recent USA TODAY Sports coaches poll won their regionals and will host a best-of-three series, which begin Friday. The winners will advance to the 2024 Men's College World Series, with double-elimination play starting June 14.

So which teams have the best chance to win a national title? Let's go through the field to see what the odds are of each team coming out on top.

LSU pitcher Gavin Guidry and catcher Alex Milazzo celebrate the Tigers' win over Florida to secure the 2023 College World Series title.

College World Series championship odds

Here are the odds for each school winning the college baseball national championship, according to BetMGM:

Tennessee +250

Texas A&M +350

North Carolina +800

Kentucky +800

Clemson +1200

Florida State +1200

Oregon State +1400

Georgia +1400

Virginia +1600

Florida +2000

NC State +2500

West Virginia +3500

Kansas State +5000

Oregon +5000

Connecticut +10000

Evansville +12500

When does College World Series start?

The eight super regional champions advance to Omaha, Nebraska, for the Men's College World Series. Double-elimination play begins June 14, with the best-of-3 College World Series final June 22, 23 and (if necessary) 24.

