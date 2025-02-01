Men's college basketball scores, live results: Florida at Tennessee, Auburn at Ole Miss and more

We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.
No. 1 Auburn faces a tricky road test at No. 23 Ole Miss. No. 5 Florida heads to Knoxville for a top-10 clash with No. 8 Tennessee. John Calipari's return to Kentucky as the visiting coach has the interest of many across college basketball in the nightcap.
And in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry as No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.
It's a loaded slate and should be entertaining. Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).
Saturday's biggest college basketball games
No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, Noon ET | ESPN
No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ET | CBSSN
No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss, 2 ET | ESPN
Georgia at No. 4 Alabama | 4 ET | ESPN2
No. 11 Kansas at Baylor, 4 ET | ESPN
No. 7 Michigan State at USC, 4:30 ET | Peacock
No. 22 Texas at No. 6 Houston, 6 ET | ESPN2
UNC at No. 2 Duke, 6:30 ET | ESPN
No. 25 UConn at No. 9 Marquette, 8 ET | Fox
Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky, 9 ET | ESPN
Vols still in control
Tennessee has made a concerted effort to get the ball down low and it's working. Half of the Vols' 40 points have come in the paint and another 8 have come at the free throw line.
They're up by 10 and we're at the 14-minute mark in the second half.
Vols on a 9-0 run
Florida's shooting struggles haven't abated, but Tennessee has come out of the break more organized and the Vols are getting easy buckets.
Walter Clayton returns for Florida
We are back for the second half and the Gators have some good news on Walter Clayton Jr.
Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. will start the second half after leaving with an injury in the first. Good news for the Gators.
Well it hasn't exactly been a thriller so far. Points have been hard to come by as both teams are under 30% from the field.
Florida had eight first-half turnovers and its best player, Walter Clayton Jr., had to be carried to the locker room with a minute left in the half. He was leading all players in scoring with 10 points when he went down with the injury.
Down two starters, Tennessee is leading Florida at halftime the only way it can: with ruthless defense. Vols up 24-21 in a rock fight supreme. (Gators' leading scorer, Walter Clayton, was injured late in the half.)
There are just a couple minutes left until halftime and the pace has slowed to a crawl. The Gators have a 19-16 lead, but both teams have been cold as ice and a bit sloppy with the ball in the first half.
Vols hanging tough early
Despite missing those 2 starters, the Vols just took their first lead of the game, 14-13, with just over 7 minutes to go in the first half.
Tennessee down 2 starters today
The Vols lost the first meeting between these two teams by 30 points and are without two starters today. Not a great formula.
Two big changes to the Tennessee starting lineup for today's game against Florida: Jordan Gainey in for the injured Zakai Zeigler, while Darlinstone Dubar is in place of Igor Milicic -- who is reportedly battling an illness.
