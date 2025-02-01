Men's college basketball scores, live results: Florida at Tennessee, Auburn at Ole Miss and more

We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.

No. 1 Auburn faces a tricky road test at No. 23 Ole Miss. No. 5 Florida heads to Knoxville for a top-10 clash with No. 8 Tennessee. John Calipari's return to Kentucky as the visiting coach has the interest of many across college basketball in the nightcap.

And in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry as No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.

It's a loaded slate and should be entertaining. Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).

Saturday's biggest college basketball games

No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, Noon ET | ESPN

No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ET | CBSSN

No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss, 2 ET | ESPN

Georgia at No. 4 Alabama | 4 ET | ESPN2

No. 11 Kansas at Baylor, 4 ET | ESPN

No. 7 Michigan State at USC, 4:30 ET | Peacock

No. 22 Texas at No. 6 Houston, 6 ET | ESPN2

UNC at No. 2 Duke, 6:30 ET | ESPN

No. 25 UConn at No. 9 Marquette, 8 ET | Fox

Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky, 9 ET | ESPN