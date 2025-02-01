Advertisement
Live

Men's college basketball scores, live results: Florida at Tennessee, Auburn at Ole Miss and more

yahoo sports staff

We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.

No. 1 Auburn faces a tricky road test at No. 23 Ole Miss. No. 5 Florida heads to Knoxville for a top-10 clash with No. 8 Tennessee. John Calipari's return to Kentucky as the visiting coach has the interest of many across college basketball in the nightcap.

And in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry as No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.

It's a loaded slate and should be entertaining. Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).

  • No. 5 Florida at No. 8 Tennessee, Noon ET | ESPN

  • No. 20 Missouri at No. 14 Mississippi State, 1 p.m. ET | CBSSN

  • No. 1 Auburn at No. 23 Ole Miss, 2 ET | ESPN

  • Georgia at No. 4 Alabama | 4 ET | ESPN2

  • No. 11 Kansas at Baylor, 4 ET | ESPN

  • No. 7 Michigan State at USC, 4:30 ET | Peacock

  • No. 22 Texas at No. 6 Houston, 6 ET | ESPN2

  • UNC at No. 2 Duke, 6:30 ET | ESPN

  • No. 25 UConn at No. 9 Marquette, 8 ET | Fox

  • Arkansas at No. 12 Kentucky, 9 ET | ESPN

Live11 updates
  • Featured
    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols still in control

    Tennessee has made a concerted effort to get the ball down low and it's working. Half of the Vols' 40 points have come in the paint and another 8 have come at the free throw line.

    They're up by 10 and we're at the 14-minute mark in the second half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols on a 9-0 run

    Florida's shooting struggles haven't abated, but Tennessee has come out of the break more organized and the Vols are getting easy buckets.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Walter Clayton returns for Florida

    We are back for the second half and the Gators have some good news on Walter Clayton Jr.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Halftime: Tennessee 24, Florida 21

    Well it hasn't exactly been a thriller so far. Points have been hard to come by as both teams are under 30% from the field.

    Florida had eight first-half turnovers and its best player, Walter Clayton Jr., had to be carried to the locker room with a minute left in the half. He was leading all players in scoring with 10 points when he went down with the injury.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Offenses struggling early

    There are just a couple minutes left until halftime and the pace has slowed to a crawl. The Gators have a 19-16 lead, but both teams have been cold as ice and a bit sloppy with the ball in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Vols hanging tough early

    Despite missing those 2 starters, the Vols just took their first lead of the game, 14-13, with just over 7 minutes to go in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Tennessee down 2 starters today

    The Vols lost the first meeting between these two teams by 30 points and are without two starters today. Not a great formula.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duke student hits half-court shot for $19,000!

    What a great way to start the day for Duke fan Raphael Lee:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We'll be monitoring Florida-Tennessee here in the early window as the SEC clash of top-10 teams takes center stage.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our live tracker for today's college basketball action!