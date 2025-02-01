Men's college basketball scores, live results: Auburn at Ole Miss, UNC at Duke and more

We're now only a month away from March. But before we get to the madness, we have a Saturday full of action to keep everybody busy.
No. 1 Auburn faces a tricky road test at No. 23 Ole Miss. John Calipari's return to Kentucky as the visiting coach has the interest of many across college basketball in the nightcap. And in perhaps the marquee game of the day, Cooper Flagg gets his first taste of the Tobacco Road rivalry as No. 2 Duke hosts North Carolina in Durham.
It's a loaded slate and should be entertaining. Follow all the action below (scroll for live updates).
The Tigers finished the half strong with Denver Jones and Johni Broome hitting 3-pointers to give them a 7-point lead. The duo have 13 points each.
Final: Missouri 88, Mississippi State 61
In another SEC clash of ranked teams, the Tigers just destroyed the Bulldogs in Starkville in a game that was never close. Caleb Grill led the way for Mizzou with 20 points; MSU's Josh Hubbard scored a game-high 24.
As the first half winds down in Oxford, Ole Miss is keeping pace with Auburn. These are 2 of 10 SEC teams that are ranked as we head into February, and they've played a pretty even game thus far.
Arizona, ASU battling in the desert
In a game that's had no shortage of highlights, the Wildcats and Sun Devils are trading monster dunks.
The Tigers started off hot and have a 17-14 lead as the SEC clash creeps toward the halfway point in the first half. Auburn has four 3-pointers but has also turned the ball over six times already.
Final: Tennessee 64, Florida 44
Less than a month after Florida delivered a beatdown on Tennessee in Gainesville, the Vols now return the favor by handling the Gators in Knoxville. Chaz Lanier leads the way with 19 points for the Vols.
Vols putting on a clinic
This sequence pretty well sums up the second half in Knoxville. Tennessee's defense forces a Florida mistake —> UT ball movement on the break leaves Florida grasping at straws.
Well it hasn't exactly been a thriller so far. Points have been hard to come by as both teams are under 30% from the field.
Florida had eight first-half turnovers and its best player, Walter Clayton Jr., had to be carried to the locker room with a minute left in the half. He was leading all players in scoring with 10 points when he went down with the injury.
Down two starters, Tennessee is leading Florida at halftime the only way it can: with ruthless defense. Vols up 24-21 in a rock fight supreme. (Gators' leading scorer, Walter Clayton, was injured late in the half.)
There are just a couple minutes left until halftime and the pace has slowed to a crawl. The Gators have a 19-16 lead, but both teams have been cold as ice and a bit sloppy with the ball in the first half.
Vols hanging tough early
Despite missing those 2 starters, the Vols just took their first lead of the game, 14-13, with just over 7 minutes to go in the first half.
Tennessee down 2 starters today
The Vols lost the first meeting between these two teams by 30 points and are without two starters today. Not a great formula.
Two big changes to the Tennessee starting lineup for today's game against Florida: Jordan Gainey in for the injured Zakai Zeigler, while Darlinstone Dubar is in place of Igor Milicic -- who is reportedly battling an illness.
