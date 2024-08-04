Men's 100m final results: Noah Lyles wins gold in photo finish at 2024 Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles on Sunday broke a 20-year drought for Team USA in the men's 100-meter final, breaking Jamaica's historical stranglehold on the event and bringing home the gold.

But it wasn't without the race of his life — and a photo finish that showed the American edge his competitors by literal thousandths of a second. According to the NBC broadcast of the event, Lyles beat out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by five thousandths of a second to claim a victory in the biggest event of his life.

Here's Lyles' run to the gold in the men's 100-meter final, which — to the naked eye — revealed no obvious winner at the Stade de France at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here are the full results of the men's 100-meter finals:

Men's 100m final results

First-, second- and third-place finishes win the gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

Noah Lyles (USA): 9.79 (.784) Kishane Thompson (Jamaica): 9.79 (.789) Fred Kerley (USA): 9.81 Akani Simbine (South Africa): 9.82 Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy): 9.85 Letsile Tebogo (Botswana): 9.86 Kenneth Bednarek (USA): 9.88 Oblique Seville (Jamaica): 9.91

