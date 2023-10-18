‘My menopause nearly destroyed my career – and I’m not alone’

Stressed Lady

Baroness Helena Morrissey DBE is a City ‘superwoman’ who, among other senior roles, ran Newton Investment Management for 15 years while supporting a family of 11. She also founded the 30 Percent Club, which seeks to bring more women on to company boards

The “exodus” of over-50s from the workforce during the pandemic has caused much angst among Britain’s policymakers.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England (who seems to blame everyone but the Bank for Britain’s high inflation and interest rates) said in March: “The rise in inactivity driven by early retirement…is part of the reason why we have had to raise the Bank Rate by as much as we have.”

And Jeremy Hunt used his first Budget as Chancellor to announce “returnerships” and more funding for “skills bootcamps” to encourage early retirees back to work. He issued a rallying cry to the over-50s: “You can have an enormously rich life by continuing to make a contribution to the economy. It doesn’t just have to be about going to the golf course.”

It’s been suggested that a million people are newly “economically inactive”. I took a closer look at the data and found it surprising. For a start, the changes over the pandemic were much less dramatic, and have since largely reversed.

Between the trough in February 2020 and peak in July 2022, the number of inactive 50 to 64-year-olds grew by less than 400,000 – and 250,000 have since rejoined the labour force. So an additional 140,000 are economically inactive today compared with before the pandemic – a 4pc increase. Meaningful, yes; a dramatic, irreversible shift, no.

What really stands out is the starting point. Even at our “most active”, almost 30pc of women aged 50-64 were neither working nor looking for a job, along with over 20pc of men. Extraordinarily, these figures were all-time lows.

That’s the big story, as far as I’m concerned. Why are so many people – especially women – leaving the workforce so many years before the state pension age (currently 66, rising to 67)?

The reasons given include long-term sickness, caring for family members and finding work discouraging – no mention of wanting to play golf. Many can’t afford to retire early, explaining their rapid return to work as the cost of living has increased. Are they finding working life as “enormously rich” as the Chancellor hopes?

Phoenix Group’s longevity think tank found that over a third of older workers find their job unfulfilling, and nearly 60pc feel their age group is “left behind” by employers.

The goal, surely, is for over-50s to enthusiastically embrace work, feeling welcome and being productive.

Ageism is real, but new ways of working are helping more over-50s find a solution; a record 3.6 million are now working part-time, often for themselves. The boundaries are blurring between the traditional “education, work, retirement” life stages – good news for when we decide that life is too short for long hours but still want to work into our 60s and 70s.

But starting a new career in later life can be easier said than done; more than a third of 50 to 64-year-olds looking for work have been unemployed for more than a year, compared with a fifth of those aged 35-49.

At 54, I attempted a big career switch and found it challenging. Admittedly, the timing was terrible, coinciding both with the onset of the pandemic and my menopause.

A triple whammy. I’d left a secure, salaried full-time position at the end of 2019 to build a “portfolio” of board roles, hoping for a second career with more longevity than a full-throttle executive position.

But as lockdown took its hold over our lives, I felt vulnerable. That steady income vanished, my confidence ebbed (fitful sleep didn’t help), and interviewing online was intimidating.

Meanwhile, our household numbered 13; my husband valiantly did all the shopping and cooking, but the endless laundry and housework fell to me. As so many did, I put in longer hours, while feeling disorientated by my hormones and increasingly nervous about the future.

Those exact circumstances were unusual, but many women experience additional career hurdles as they go through the menopause.

AJ Bell Money Matters research found that almost one in 10 women either quit work or reduce their hours as a result.

Another fifth said the menopause has impacted their confidence at work, while 12pc feel their performance has suffered. Others have used holiday, sick days or unpaid leave to get through this difficult time. It seems that the media and celebrity focus on menopause over the past few years hasn’t caught up with employers yet, leaving many women struggling to cope.

Although my timing was almost comically bad, I’m one of the lucky ones, making it through to the other side in one piece, financially and (just about) in body, mind and spirit. But my experience shows how the menopause can impact women on multiple levels.

The physical, mental and psychological symptoms (a daunting 34 possibilities) are now more widely talked about and treated. But the impact on women’s careers and finances is less discussed, let alone addressed. It seems ironic, if we’ve made it this far, that such an unavoidable later-life experience should floor so many.

A colleague went through such trauma as she entered the menopause that she became suicidal. Back from the brink, her totally supportive (male) manager wanted to understand how he could have helped more.

How could he have spotted the signs and acted before things reached that terrible point? The firm now offers counselling to women and training for managers – men have welcomed this, declaring: “Now I understand what is happening to my wife”.

The company has also joined efforts to encourage private health insurers to offer menopause treatment as standard. My colleague has secured a big promotion. It’s an inspiring story.

This World Menopause Day (October 18) presents an opportunity to ask employers to provide more practical support – starting with recognising the reality of the menopause. It’s not just women who will benefit if their workplaces acknowledge this as “normal”.

Employers are often frustrated that they don’t have more senior female employees, women with valuable experience who can connect with female customers – who, by the way, are twice as likely as men to control household spending.

Those firms are failing to connect the dots.

That shocking statistic – that 30pc of women aged between 50 and 64 are economically inactive – is hardly a coincidence. We can shy away from an awkward subject or we can seize a big opportunity for women who would love to keep working, in turn helping their firms and the whole country.

