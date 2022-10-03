Menopause Has Up To 62 Symptoms. How Many Could You Spot?
(Photo: Yulia-Images via Getty Images)
Once you get to a certain age as a woman, you will know that menopause is around the corner.
And with that, comes the symptoms. Hot flushes are all but synonymous with the menopause, even though not all women experience them. And you’ll probably think there are a handful more, too. Well, you’re wrong.
Doctors report there are actually 62 different symptoms of menopause that women present with. That’s despite the biggest study yet into menopause awareness finding most women associate it with just five symptoms.
Hygiene and health company Essity surveyed 5,000 women pre-menopause, in peri, or post menopause – and found even women who are at the end of their journey remain relatively clueless about what they have been through
While 40% of women going through or having gone through the menopause have visited their GP to get help with symptoms, two thirds of women didn’t know menopause decreases sex drive and a whopping 74% didn’t realise it could be linked with weight gain.
Meanwhile, only 1% of women surveyed were aware it can cause changes in their vagina and how often they pee.
Menopause specialist Dr Naomi Potter reveals that tinnitus, UTIs, weaker bones and a change in body odour also feature in the list of menopause symptoms.
And worryingly, there’s a lack of knowledge of when it all kicks in, she says.
“Women believe they can’t experience symptoms in their forties because they’re not old enough, or their symptoms aren’t menopausal – when in fact if they’re over 45, it’s likely they are,” Potter says.
A spokesperson for Essity said: “[These] findings tell us that it’s a heavily misunderstood subject and the taboo surrounding it means women aren’t accessing the information and advice that could really help them.”
So what are the 62 symptoms of menopause?
Palpitations
Chest pain
Breast tenderness
Itchy skin
Dry Skin
Rosacea
Acne
Thin skin
Collagen loss
Crying
Brain Fog
Memory Loss
Poor concentration
Word finding difficulty
Anxiety
Low mood
Worsening PMS
Anger/ Rage /
Irritability
Headache
Migraines
Joint Pain
Joint stiffness
Vaginal Dryness
Vaginal discharge
Vulval itch
Perineal itch
Vulval/ vaginal electric shocks
Increase in thrush
Increase in BV
Poor libido
High libido
Weight gain
Scalp Hair loss
Unwanted Hair growth
Urinary Infections
Urinary incontinence
Urinary urgency
Nocturia (getting up at night)
Sexual Dysfunction
Constipation
Gastric reflux
Fatigue
Night Sweats
Hot flushes
Cold flushes
Period increased frequency
Periods decreased frequency
Heavier periods
Muscle Loss
Tinnitus
Dry eyes
Watery eyes
Burning mouth
Gum disease
Foot pain
Frozen shoulder
Insomnia
Histamine sensitivity
New allergy
Body odour change
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.