Menopause Has Up To 62 Symptoms. How Many Could You Spot?

(Photo: Yulia-Images via Getty Images)

(Photo: Yulia-Images via Getty Images)

Once you get to a certain age as a woman, you will know that menopause is around the corner.

And with that, comes the symptoms. Hot flushes are all but synonymous with the menopause, even though not all women experience them. And you’ll probably think there are a handful more, too. Well, you’re wrong.

Doctors report there are actually 62 different symptoms of menopause that women present with. That’s despite the biggest study yet into menopause awareness finding most women associate it with just five symptoms.

Hygiene and health company Essity surveyed 5,000 women pre-menopause, in peri, or post menopause – and found even women who are at the end of their journey remain relatively clueless about what they have been through

While 40% of women going through or having gone through the menopause have visited their GP to get help with symptoms, two thirds of women didn’t know menopause decreases sex drive and a whopping 74% didn’t realise it could be linked with weight gain.

Meanwhile, only 1% of women surveyed were aware it can cause changes in their vagina and how often they pee.

Menopause specialist Dr Naomi Potter reveals that tinnitus, UTIs, weaker bones and a change in body odour also feature in the list of menopause symptoms.

And worryingly, there’s a lack of knowledge of when it all kicks in, she says.

“Women believe they can’t experience symptoms in their forties because they’re not old enough, or their symptoms aren’t menopausal – when in fact if they’re over 45, it’s likely they are,” Potter says.

A spokesperson for Essity said: “[These] findings tell us that it’s a heavily misunderstood subject and the taboo surrounding it means women aren’t accessing the information and advice that could really help them.”

So what are the 62 symptoms of menopause?

Palpitations Chest pain Breast tenderness Itchy skin Dry Skin Rosacea Acne Thin skin Collagen loss Crying Brain Fog Memory Loss Poor concentration Word finding difficulty Anxiety Low mood Worsening PMS Anger/ Rage / Irritability Headache Migraines Joint Pain Joint stiffness Vaginal Dryness Vaginal discharge Vulval itch Perineal itch Vulval/ vaginal electric shocks Increase in thrush Increase in BV Poor libido High libido Weight gain Scalp Hair loss Unwanted Hair growth Urinary Infections Urinary incontinence Urinary urgency Nocturia (getting up at night) Sexual Dysfunction Chest Pain Constipation Gastric reflux Fatigue Night Sweats Hot flushes Cold flushes Period increased frequency Periods decreased frequency Heavier periods Muscle Loss Tinnitus Dry eyes Watery eyes Burning mouth Gum disease Foot pain Frozen shoulder Insomnia Histamine sensitivity New allergy Body odour change

Story continues

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...