Menna Fitzpatrick: Briton wins Para-alpine World Cup giant slalom gold in Sella Nevea

Menna Fitzpatrick won four Paralympic medals in Pyeongchang in 2018 and two in Beijing in 2022

Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Katie Guest, won giant slalom gold at the Para-alpine World Cup in Sella Nevea, Italy.

Slovakian pair Alexandra Rexova and Hugo Rybar were second, with South Korea's Sara Choi and Sanghyun Jung in third.

Macclesfield-born skier Fitzpatrick, 25, and Guest finished 1.78 seconds clear of their Slovakian rivals.

Fitzpatrick is Britain's most decorated winter Paralympian with six medals.