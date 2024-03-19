Menna Fitzpatrick: Briton wins Para-alpine World Cup giant slalom gold in Sella Nevea
Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Katie Guest, won giant slalom gold at the Para-alpine World Cup in Sella Nevea, Italy.
Slovakian pair Alexandra Rexova and Hugo Rybar were second, with South Korea's Sara Choi and Sanghyun Jung in third.
Macclesfield-born skier Fitzpatrick, 25, and Guest finished 1.78 seconds clear of their Slovakian rivals.
Fitzpatrick is Britain's most decorated winter Paralympian with six medals.