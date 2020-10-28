Meng Wanzhou's lawyers claim RCMP could have ensured Huawei exec was advised of rights

A lawyer for Meng Wanzhou says police could have ensured the Huawei executive's rights were respected by arresting her for extradition and advising her of her right to a lawyer within minutes of stepping off a flight from Hong Kong in December 2018.

Instead, the RCMP let Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers detain and question Meng alone for three hours, seizing her electronic goods and asking her to give up the passcodes without giving her any indication she was wanted for fraud in the United States.

Defence lawyer Richard Peck grilled the officer tasked with handling the high-profile arrest, Const. Winston Yep, about that decision on Tuesday as he testified in B.C. Supreme Court.

Meng's lawyers claim the RCMP and CBSA deliberately denied Meng rights guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in order to assist U.S. authorities in a covert plan to investigate the telecommunications executive.

"All I'm suggesting to you is, it could have been just as easy for you to arrest her as she stepped off that plane and hand her over to the CBSA to do whatever they had to do, and then take her away," Peck said to Yep.

"And that way she'd have her rights: charter rights."

"That was not what we discussed," Yep responded.

Not a 'trick question'

Yep spent all of Tuesday under cross-examination, offering often-hesitant responses to Peck, one of B.C.'s — and Canada's — most prominent lawyers, who assured the RCMP officer at one point that he was not asking "a trick question."

Meng was arrested on Dec. 1, 2018 for extradition to the U.S. on fraud charges related to allegations that she lied to an HSBC executive about Huawei's control of a subsidiary accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

Prosecutors claim that, by relying on Meng's alleged lies to continue a financial relationship with Huawei, HSBC risked loss and prosecution for breaching the same set of sanctions.

Yep is one of 10 RCMP and CBSA officers expected to testify over the course of two weeks in advance of a hearing in February at which the defence will attempt to have the case thrown out because of alleged violations of Meng's rights.

On his first day on the stand, Yep insisted that he didn't follow a superior's "suggestion" that Meng be arrested on the plane because of safety concerns. Once she stepped into the airport, Yep said the CBSA had jurisdiction.

View photos Jason Proctor/CBC More

'Weren't you concerned?'

Peck questioned the officer in detail about the affidavit he swore the day before Meng arrived in Canada in order persuade a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest.

Yep said the document was prepared for him, but said he read the contents carefully before signing his name to the affidavit. Peck pointed out that it said Meng had "no ties" to Canada when she was known to own two houses.

Yep said he didn't learn that fact until discussing the case with the CBSA a few hours after obtaining the warrant.

Peck asked him if "alarm bells" went off at the thought that he might have made a mistake.

"Weren't you concerned with the truthfulness of your affidavit?" Peck asked.

"Maybe I would have been concerned if I recalled the exact content of the affidavit," Yep answered, admitting that he had made an error in saying she had no ties.

Story continues