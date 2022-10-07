Mendus AB: Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in October

Mendus AB

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:







EDISON Oncology ABCs – Vaccines: Niche no longer

Virtual event

Mendus CMO Jeroen Rovers will participate in an expert panel webcast organized by Edison Group. Further details will be provided on the Mendus website in due time.

Oncology ABCs (part 2) - Vaccines: Niche no longer | Edison (edisongroup.com)





BIO-Europe

Leipzig, Germany, October 24-26, 2022

Mendus CEO Erik Manting and Director Business Development Céline Hechard will participate in the partnering conference.

https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope/





European Society of Gynaecological Oncology 23rd Annual Conference

Berlin, Germany, October 27-30, 2022

Director Research Satwinder Kaur Singh to attend, initial data from the ALISON Phase I trial in ovarian cancer to be presented together with Mendus’ collaboration partner, the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the University Medical Centre Groningen, The Netherlands.

https://congress.esgo.org/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

