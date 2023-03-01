Mendocino Farms expected to expand to Folsom, Arden Arcade, Land Park this year

Mendocino Farms is cultivating Folsom land for a new location.

Coming summer 2023 to Folsom Pointe at Highway 50 and East Bidwell Street, the sandwich and salad spot first came to the Sacramento area in 2018 at the Ice Blocks on R Street in midtown.

Couple Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen started Mendocino Farms as a family business in 2003, according to the company website. They opened their first store downtown Los Angeles in 2005.

Now, there are 54 locations across California and Texas with 11 more on the way, two of which will open this year in Seattle.

In addition to Folsom, the website says Arden Arcade and Land Park locations are expected in 2023.

“Repped by a big, blue cow with a look as fresh as the creations we serve, we pair great food with good fun,” said a promotional video on the website.