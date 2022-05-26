Menarini inaugurates new regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE

·2 min read

The pharmaceutical group, present in 140 countries in the world, aims to raise standard of patient healthcare across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region with innovative products and breakthrough research

DUBAI, UAE , May 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Menarini, the leading Italian pharmaceutical group founded in 1886, today opened its regional headquarters in Dubai Science Park as part of its goal to expand its presence to the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. Specializing in pharmaceutical research and production, consumer healthcare, oncology, and diagnostics, the Group is basing its new regional office, Menarini Middle East and Africa, in Dubai as it acts as an ideal hub location to elevate patient health and wellbeing in the region and to form pivotal connections with key industry stakeholders.

Menarini top management with Amin Hussain Al Amiri (Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention) during the inauguration of the Menarini Regional Headquarters in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)
Menarini top management with Amin Hussain Al Amiri (Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention) during the inauguration of the Menarini Regional Headquarters in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)

The inauguration drew the participation of influential healthcare dignitaries, most notably H.E. Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Public Health Policy and Licensing at the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention; H.E. Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, as well as high-level executives from Menarini's global team, as Dr Luca Lastrucci ,Group General Manager, Dr Ugur Bingol META President and Dr Basel Thaher Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager.

Elcin Barker Ergun, CEO Menarini Group and Member of the Board of Directors, said: "Today marks a historical moment for us as we open our regional offices in Dubai, a key inflection point, to significantly grow our presence and portfolio in the Middle East. As a 135 years old family owned company, we are looking forward to serve many more patients in the Middle East in the coming years with our unwavering commitment to Quality." 

Luca Lastrucci, Group General Manager at Menarini, commented: "Today's inauguration of our MEA headquarters in Dubai is a significant milestone for our company as we expand our investments in the MEA region. Our presence in a leading pharmaceutical hub like Dubai will strengthen Menarini's capabilities and improve market access in delivering breakthrough products in the areas of cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory diseases." Lastrucci added: "The UAE government has shown unwavering support for pharmaco-economic investments through its solid commercial infrastructure and impressive facilities. We see this as a vital step in the right direction for Menarini and will continue to work side-by-side with the UAE government to raise healthcare standards and support the wellbeing of communities across the UAE and beyond."  

Commenting on Menarini's new regional launch being perfectly aligned with the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030, Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said: "A defining objective of Dubai's 2030 strategy is to be a global hub for knowledge-based, sustainable and innovation focused businesses. As Menarini is a company with longstanding roots based in medical research, it will be a strong contributor to this visionary strategy.  Together, we share Dubai's overarching healthcare vision of positioning Dubai as the leading destination for healthcare knowledge, education and training."

Present in 140 countries with over 17,000 employees, the new Menarini regional headquarters in Dubai will be guided by Menarini's deeply rooted values of being patient-focused, people centered, and being committed to quality, integrity, and responsibility. This important milestone serves as a testament to Menarini's ongoing mission of curing diseases on a global scale and prioritizing patient health above all else.

About Menarini

The Menarini Group is a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company, with a turnover of more than $4 billion and over 17,000 employees. Menarini is focused on therapeutic areas with high unmet needs with products for cardiology, oncology, pneumology, gastroenterology, infectious diseases, diabetology, inflammation and analgesia. With 18 production sites and 9 Research and Development centers, Menarini's products are available in 140 countries worldwide. For further information, please visit www.menarini.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826819/Menarini_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826820/Menarini_2.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/652491/MENARINI_Group_Logo.jpg

 

Basel Thaher (Menarini Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager), Luca Lastrucci (Menarini Group General Manager), Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi (Managing Director, Dubai Science Park), Nicola Lener (Ambassador of Italy to the UAE), Ugur Bingol (Menarini META President) and Vito de Bellis (Menarini Africa Regional Head) during the inauguration of the Menarini Regional Headquarters in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)
Basel Thaher (Menarini Middle East Regional Head and MEA General Manager), Luca Lastrucci (Menarini Group General Manager), Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi (Managing Director, Dubai Science Park), Nicola Lener (Ambassador of Italy to the UAE), Ugur Bingol (Menarini META President) and Vito de Bellis (Menarini Africa Regional Head) during the inauguration of the Menarini Regional Headquarters in Dubai (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite)
Menarini Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Group)
Menarini Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Menarini Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menarini-inaugurates-new-regional-headquarters-in-dubai-uae-301555927.html

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/26/c7642.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Jordan Binnington embrassed himself with water-bottle toss

    Never one to shy from the limelight, St. Louis goaltender Jordan Binnington allegedly threw at water bottle at Nazem Kadri, while the Avalanche player was doing a television interview after Colorado's Game 3 victory,

  • Oilers, Flames fans get engaged during Battle of Alberta playoff game

    The heated Battle of Alberta rivalry couldn't get in the way of true love.

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • HFX Wanderers looking forward to Toronto FC test in Canadian Championship play

    HFX Wanderers FC is expecting a crowd for Tuesday's visit by Toronto FC in Canadian Championship quarterfinal play. "I think there would be people climbing the trees to see the game," said HFX coach Stephen Hart. "I think we'll be sold out." Tuesday's game at Wanderers Ground marks the beginning of TFC's chase for an eighth Canadian title. HFX has already started its cup trail, winning 2-0 at League1 Ontario champion Guelph United on May 10 to reach the quarterfinals. The lure of cup play pittin

  • Flames' Milan Lucic ejected for hit on Oilers goalie Mike Smith

    Milan Lucic was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for his hit on Mike Smith.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • French Open updates | Rune upsets Shapovalov in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open. The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week. Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point. Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019. T

  • FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers coming to Hamilton on Canada Day

    Hamilton will host a FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers game on Canada Day — July 1 — when Team Canada will take on the Dominican Republic. The game will be played at the FirstOntario Centre in downtown Hamilton starting at 7 p.m. ET. "Canadians have demonstrated a desire for more basketball to be played on home soil and Canada Basketball has made this a primary objective of our organization," Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a news release. "By hosting more qualify

  • Breaking down Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s surprising struggles at the plate

    It appears Guerrero Jr. is putting a premium on making contact right now, but it’s often the wrong kind of contact.

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • Connor McDavid having career season yet won't win Hart Trophy

    On the latest edition of Zone Time, Julian and crew ask if Connor McDavid should win the Hart Trophy over Auston Matthews because of his playoffs performances, or is it juts simply the case that the Maple Leafs star was more valuable to his team in the regular reason, despite the disappointing loss to Tampa.&nbsp;

  • Women's hockey team at Montreal CEGEP saved after renowned program put on ice

    The past two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for 19-year-old Mégan Miron, but she's riding a high now that her women's hockey team at CEGEP de Saint-Laurent has been saved. The official player count on the team's roster now stands at 18, the threshold for the resumption of the program. "I'm happy I'm going to be back on the ice and that I don't have to cut my career," said Morin, 19. The elite hockey player, who's played three seasons with the Patriotes, believed her competitive caree

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125