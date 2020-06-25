Mena Suvari Thriller ‘Viscous’ Sells To North America, XYZ Handling Sales — Cannes

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American rights to mystery-thriller Viscous, starring Mena Suvari (American Beauty). XYZ is selling the completed movie at the Cannes virtual market.

Debut writer-director Braden R. Duemmler’s film follows a socially awkward teenager who is blindsided when her mother introduces her to her new fiancée. At first, his charm, intelligence, and beauty seem too good to be true, and after a series of strange occurrences the teenage daughter realizes that this new member of their family is not exactly who he seems.

Also starring are Trey Tucker (The Space Between Us) and newcomer Ema Horvath who is set to star in the upcoming Amazon Lord Of The Rings series. Vertical plans to release the film in U.S. theaters and on VOD in December this year.

The North American deal was negotiated by Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector from Vertical Entertainment with Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.

Director Braden Duemmler said: “When we are young, our curiosity propels us. Viscous exploits that drive to reconnect us with the anxiety, uncertainty, and fears of adolescence – we indulge the curiosity, until it’s too late. This is my first feature film and I’m incredibly excited to work with Vertical and XYZ on its release.”

Producers are Abel Vang, Stephen Stanley (p.g.a.), and Kristina Esposito. Executive producer is Linus Hume and co-producer is Panda Lord.

