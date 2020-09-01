Mena Suvari To Star In ‘Inheritance’ Indie Film

EXCLUSIVE: American Pie and American Beauty actress Mena Suvari will star in Inheritance, a family film from Mustard Seed Entertainment.

John K.D. Graham wrote and directed the film, which follows estranged siblings returning to their familial estate to claim the inheritance their mother left behind. After discovering that the deed to the estate is hidden on the property, a caper ensues as they compete to find it. Their adventure brings them back together as they discover the message their mother intended for them: that the only true inheritance is the kingdom of Heaven.

Jaleel White (Family Matters), Jeff Schroeder (Wish for Christmas), Cameron Kelly (Solve), and Meredith Riley Stewart (Devious Maids) co-star.

Graham, Alexandra M. Boylan, and Andrea Polnaszek wrote the screenplay, which was produced by Stewart, Boylan, and Graham. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.

Suvari’s recent credits include American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Psych: The Movie, and upcoming indie releases Don’t Tell a Soul, Viscous, and Fourth Grade . She is repped by Innovative Artists and Management Production Entertainment.

