MENA Streaming Service Starzplay Strikes Apple TV Deal

Starzplay, one of the leading SVOD services in MENA, has reached an agreement with tech giant Apple that will see its streaming platform carried on the Apple TV app in the region.

The Dubai-based service is now available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs through the pact.

Starzplay has around one million subs spanning 20 countries, covering MENA and Pakistan. U.S. outfit Starz is a shareholder in the company. Alongside carrying successful local content and major U.S. films and TV, including through its Warner Bros deal, Starzplay has also begun moving into originals produced out of the Arab world.

“Online streaming in the region is growing faster than ever. As the region’s leading video streaming service, we constantly look for innovative avenues to offer quality content to hungry audiences. Offering Starzplay through Apple TV channels will open up a whole new customer base and further drive the growth of the video streaming market in MENA. We are proud to be the first major content partner for Apple TV channels in the MENA region and look forward to unveiling more compelling content on the platform,” said Danny Bates, Starzplay’s CCO and Co-founder.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.