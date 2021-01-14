‘These men were inspirations for us’: the stars of One Night in Miami on bringing Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali to life

Adam White
·8 min read
Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr and Eli Goree in One Night in Miami... (Amazon Prime)
Aldis Hodge, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr and Eli Goree in One Night in Miami... (Amazon Prime)

Kingsley Ben-Adir’s transformation into Malcolm X in the gripping new film One Night in Miami… didn’t go as smoothly as it appears on screen. “The hair was too bright, and then it was too dark,” he remembers. “And then it was too orange. We explored some prosthetics but they weren’t for me.” The glasses, though? Those sharp, browline frames permanently sketched in our cultural memory of the iconic activist and leader? Once Ben-Adir slipped those on, they didn’t leave his head once. “They stayed on for like two months,” he laughs.

Transformation is central to One Night in Miami…, which dramatises the behind-closed-doors meeting of four Black legends on 25 February 1964, all of whom were in periods of great transition. There was Malcolm, one of the most prominent voices in the fight for Black liberation, who was about to walk out on the increasingly fraught Nation of Islam; the soul singer Sam Cooke, whose superstardom among predominantly white audiences had sparked a backlash among his Black fans; American footballer Jim Brown, who was about to quit the sport to focus on acting; and prize fighter Cassius Clay, who would change his name to Cassius X and then to Muhammad Ali. The friends were all in attendance at that night’s historic fight between Clay and Sonny Liston, and subsequently retired to a single hotel room, where life was pondered and ice cream consumed.

The performances by Ben-Adir, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr, Aldis Hodge and Eli Goree, respectively, are full and multi-faceted renderings of men we know and revere. They’re also deeply human, considering that all four’s stories tend to be flattened as they’ve ascended to cultural myth. We witness Ali’s youthful vulnerability, Cooke’s private unease about his music, and Malcolm’s paranoia and fear for his family’s safety – he would be assassinated less than a year later.

Ben-Adir – who is best known for his TV roles in Peaky Blinders, The OA and High Fidelity, and last year played another Black American icon, Barack Obama, in a Showtime miniseries – says Malcolm was often misunderstood. The British actor quotes the prominent civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who once said his close friend Malcolm was depicted as a “lacerating demagogue” by the media. “It was really a character that Malcolm slipped in and out of,” Ben-Adir explains from his home in London. “He was a sweet and bashful man, and a kind and gentle father. Lots of the videos that we have of Malcolm are him responding to hideous instances of racism, that have just happened usually 24 hours before. So it’s no surprise that he’s always riled up and impassioned. Malcolm in private was very different.”

Kemp Powers’ script for the film, which he has adapted from his own award-winning play, is guided by that clash between the public and the private. Malcolm X, Cooke, Brown and Ali all have their own secret turmoils, which can only be expressed once the rest of the world has been shut away. Powers imagined the conversations the four men had about race, fame and masculinity, but they ring heartbreakingly true.

Guiding it all with sensitivity is director Regina King, the Oscar-winning star of If Beale Street Could Talk and Watchmen, making her feature debut behind the camera. Her four leading men, all speaking from their respective homes via Zoom, light up at the mention of her name and admit to being a little starstruck at times. “She’s given us so many beautiful portraits of Black life in this country,” Odom Jr says of her film roles. “She’s introduced us to so much soul! All these gorgeous Black women that we’ve seen through Regina King.”

Regina King directs Aldis Hodge on the set of One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios
Regina King directs Aldis Hodge on the set of One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios

King wanted to recreate the sincerity and complexity she’s imbued in her female characters, but through the Black male experience, says Ben-Adir. “Regina’s mission statement coming in was that this movie is a love letter to Black men,” he remembers. “These men are being explored in a very specific way, and it’s so dependent on the vulnerability and the love between them in private, and outside the media [glare].”

With that came intense pressure to get it right. Hodge, speaking from Brooklyn, and Odom Jr, at home in Los Angeles, are still nervous about whether they did justice to their characters (spoiler: they absolutely did). Doubly so for Hodge, with Brown the only icon of the film’s central foursome still alive and kicking. They weren’t able to meet before filming. “I’ve heard that he approves though,” Hodge says, while pretending to mop his brow. “So we’re good! We got past it!”

Odom Jr, meanwhile, grew up listening to Cooke and was very reluctant to play him. “Sam, in many ways, was one of my teachers,” he says, his eyes closed tight in reverence. “He’s also the blueprint for all modern Black singers, and he’s incredibly meaningful to me. Honestly, I thought that Regina was making a really big mistake hiring me. I thought that the shoes would be ill-fitting. But now I’m just grateful that she saw something in me before I saw it in myself.”

All four men were figures in the background of the actors’ early lives. Books about Malcolm lined the bookshelves belonging to Ben-Adir’s parents, while Goree remembers Ali being a part of the cultural lexicon while growing up, just one of the many stories of Black legends passed down the generations. “These men were inspirations for us,” he recalls, from his base in California. “They were spread through the community, by my mother and grandmother, and through my church.”

With his boxer’s build and soft features, Goree is the most visually similar to the man he was cast to play, and seamlessly matches Ali’s rousing bravado. He says that he feels different after playing him. “I’m a very introverted person, and he was such an extrovert,” he explains. “He got energy from other people, and I like to be alone. I’m someone who likes to read my script and study by myself, go out and do my performance, then come back and refocus. But I stayed in character [off camera], and really walked in those shoes, and I’ve carried some of that since. Just his perseverance and his tenacity, and the importance of being bold and willing to speak about what you believe in.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios
Kingsley Ben-Adir in One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios

That tension, of how much you give of yourself as a Black man in the spotlight, fuels much of One Night in Miami.... Throughout the film, Malcolm accuses Cooke of abandoning the Black audiences that propelled him to fame and failing to use his platform to uplift his community. Cooke argues that his presence in white venues, performing fairly apolitical music, is enough to bridge a racial divide. The film leaves the matter lingering. All four actors have personally grappled with the same conflicts as they’ve risen to fame.

“I believe that if you are lifted up in that way, you owe something to the people that helped get you there,” Odom Jr says. “I’m sure you can rise all by yourself in some industries, but my industry is not one of those. In my case, a community of people raised me and pointed me in the right direction and made sure that I stayed on the right path – teachers, mentors, a loving household. So I think about, you know, who do I owe a debt to? And thanks in great part to the Black Lives Matter movement and the work that they’ve been doing over the last few years, we’re able to tell the truth about our experience now. I have a responsibility to be more honest about it, and telling the truth about it is the first step.”

Leslie Odom Jr in One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios
Leslie Odom Jr in One Night in MiamiPatti Perret/Amazon Studios

The weight of responsibility extends further, too. In one scene in the film, Malcolm chastises Brown for portraying “sacrificial negros” in films and urges him to aim higher. Hodge says that he empathised with the challenges Brown faced in the acting world. “You have to know your value,” he explains. “What’s most important is what you say no to, because saying yes to certain things could actually set you back 10 years. Saying no to the right things can put you in a [better] position and help you build out your legacy. Every job is a calculated decision, and along your road there are going to be so many people that are going to challenge you, and try to convince you that you’re making the wrong choices. So sit in your truth. When you put something out, it is out there forever. So you better be proud of it.”

He and his co-stars are incredibly proud of One Night in Miami…, even if Odom Jr expresses some nerves about it finally being out in the world. He says he’ll only be able to relax once he knows audiences have embraced it. “Hamilton was a similar experience,” he recalls. “There was no popping of champagne bottles before we knew what people were going to think.” It echoes the mood on set, with the actors in their own quiet bubbles, staying largely in character. “I feel such kinship with these brothers, because we all had a similar way of working,” Odom Jr continues. “You approach this work with the seriousness and the gravity that it deserves, and the fun only comes after you get the job done.”

“We’re a weird lot!” he adds. “You take a very silly profession very seriously for six or seven weeks and then you can go back to being silly again.”

One Night in Miami… is released on Friday 15 January on Amazon Prime

Read More

15 books to help you beat the January blues

Latest Stories

  • North Division off to a flying start with thriller from Leafs, Habs

    The Maple Leafs and Canadiens offered proof that the NHL's All-Canadian division will live up to the hype.

  • Brock Boeser scores twice to lead Canucks past Oilers in season opener

    EDMONTON — Brock Boeser scored twice, including the winner, as the Vancouver Canucks downed the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday in the 2020-21 NHL season opener for both teams.Bo Horvat, Adam Gaudette, and rookie Nils Hoglander also scored for Vancouver. Braden Holtby made 28 saves for his first win as a Canuck.Kailer Yamamoto, Darnell Nurse and Adam Larsson replied for Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen stopped 30-of-35 shots for the loss.It was a back and forth game in front of no fans and canned crowd noise at Rogers Place.The Canucks won despite not having winger J.T. Miller in the lineup. Miller, their top scorer from last season, and depth defenceman Jordie Benn had to sit out as per COVID-19 protocol.Oiler captain McDavid, playing on his 24th birthday, was held scoreless but buzzed around the net, driving on Holtby relentlessly and drawing multiple penalties.Oiler centre Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Art Ross Trophy winner as the league’s top point getter last season, registered one assist.Boeser scored twice in the third period to seal the win as the Canucks took advantage of numerous Oiler defensive breakdowns.Vancouver opened the scoring with less than five minutes to play in the first period. Tanner Pearson, racing with the puck up the right wing, managed, just before getting hit by Oiler Zack Kassian at Edmonton’s blue line, to spin and put the puck on the tape of Horvat in the slot. Horvat skated in alone and shot the puck low stick side past Koskinen.The Oilers tied the game early in the second. Draisaitl, off a turnover, fed the puck to Yamamoto who one-timed the puck from the slot into the top corner of the net.Hoglander, the Swedish rookie, put Vancouver up 2-1 with less than three minutes to go in the second, on a rebound after Edmonton failed to clear the puck out of its own end. The goals came in bunches in the third period, starting with Nurse’s wrist shot from the face-off circle just 10 seconds in.Gaudette then scored on a cross-ice feed from Antoine Roussel to make it 3-2.Less than two minutes later, Quinn Hughes, down on the ice near the blue line managed to backhand the puck to an open Boeser in the slot, who fired low and in for a 4-2 lead.Then Larsson fired a slapshot from the top of the face-off circle through traffic and in to cut the lead to 4-3.Boeser then took a pass off the wall from Elias Pettersson to steam in on the right wing and fire the puck shortside over Koskinen’s shoulder.The two teams play again in Edmonton Thursday night in what will be a 56-game regular-season sprint over 115 days. Due to cross-border COVID travel restrictions, the seven Canadian teams will play each other in the North Division.Edmonton and Vancouver will play 10 times.It was a return to familiar surroundings for both teams.Edmonton hosted the NHL’s Western Conference playoffs and league’s final two playoff rounds last summer in the so-called playoff “bubble.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Saints-Buccaneers preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    This may be the last time Tom Brady and Drew Brees square off, but the Buccaneers and Saints are far more than their legendary quarterbacks.

  • Houston's long-term future murky after trading disgruntled James Harden

    The Rockets are still in the muck, but it’s better than where they were yesterday after trading James Harden.

  • Stamkos has goal, 2 assists as Lightning rout Blackhawks

    TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists in his return to the Tampa Bay Lightning lineup, and the defending Stanley Cup champions opened the season with 5-1 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night. The Lightning captain, who played just one game in the playoffs, has points in 17 consecutive games — including 14 goals. Brayden Point, Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Mathieu Joseph also scored to help Tampa Bay win its seventh consecutive season opener. Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn each finished with two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 23 saves. Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, and Malcolm Subban stopped 28 shots. Tampa Bay raced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period on Palat’s rebound goal on the power play, Joseph’s redirect that bounced in off Subban, and Cirelli’s deflection of Erik Cernak's shot. Stamkos made it 4-0 with a power play goal in the second and Point one-timed Stamkos' pass from the slot in the third. Strome broke the shutout bid with a power-play goal that bounced in off the skate of Vasilevskiy with 3:24 remaining. NO TOEWS Chicago played without captain Jonathan Toews, who is out indefinitely with an undisclosed illness. CHAMPIONSHIP BANNER Tampa Bay unveiled its 2019-20 Stanley Cup championship banner in a pregame ceremony, but will wait to raise it to the rafters until fans can be in attendance. FOOTE'S DEBUT Rookie defenceman Cal Foote, the son of former Colorado Avalanche defenceman Adam Foote, made his NHL debut for the Lightning. He took the customary solo lap before pregame warmup. Foote had one hit in 10:47 during the game. UP NEXT Blackhawks: At Tampa Bay on Friday. Lightning: Host Chicago on Friday. Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press

  • Joel Farabee has 4-point game, Flyers beat Penguins 6-3

    Joel Farabee had a goal and three assists to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

  • Report: Seahawks fire security manager after arrest on child porn charges

    The now-former employee reportedly had 25,000 images in his possession, as well as videos.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Report: Ben Simmons was on table for James Harden trade, but Rockets went with Nets' offer

    There was another young talent the Sixers refused to give up for James Harden.

  • NBA Twitter lost its mind after James Harden was traded to the Nets

    The James Harden trade was such a blockbuster that the collective brain of NBA Twitter had fallen out of its head.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • Dana White says UFC is looking into research on micro-dosing psychedelics to combat brain trauma

    CTE and other brain injuries are a problem in MMA. The UFC is hoping psychedelics can help provide an answer.

  • Lillard has 40, Blazers tie team record for 3s to beat Kings

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Damian Lillard scored eight of his season-high 40 points in the final four minutes, and the Portland Trail Blazers tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers to beat the Sacramento Kings 132-126 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory. Lillard and CJ McCollum led Portland’s shooting barrage from behind the arc with six 3s apiece. Lillard added 13 assists while McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic had a season-best 18 points and 13 rebounds. The Blazers trailed by 20 midway through the second quarter and were down 105-100 going into the fourth before rallying to win their second consecutive game against the Kings in five days. Portland won 125-99 on Saturday. Nurkic had 10 points in the fourth period but it was Lillard who came up big down the stretch. He made four free throws and a pair of driving layups as the Blazers outscored the Kings 16-9. De’Aaron Fox had 29 points, six assists and six rebounds for Sacramento. Buddy Hield scored 26, and first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton added 17 points and nine assists. Portland tied a team record for 3s set last year in the bubble. The Blazers shot 23 for 48 from deep but missed their final four attempts at breaking the mark. The Kings led by 20 early in the second quarter following back-to-back buckets from Marvin Bagley III. Portland responded with a flurry of 3s, making four straight as part of a 20-4 run. After Derrick Jones Jr. dunked off an offensive rebound and Fox missed one of two free throws, McCollum made another 3 to pull Portland to 68-65. DIFFERENCE MAKER Richaun Holmes sat on the bench with left ankle soreness and did not play when Sacramento lost to Portland last Saturday, the only game the 6-foot-10 centre has missed this season. Holmes was back in the lineup Wednesday and gave the Kings a big lift inside with 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists. TIP-INS Trail Blazers: Lillard is seven field goals shy of becoming the third player in franchise history to reach 5,000 for his career. Clyde Drexler (6,889) and LaMarcus Aldridge (5,121) are the others. … Nurkic was questionable before the game with a quad injury. Kings: Luke Walton won his fourth coach’s challenge in five tries this season. … Several players locked arms during the national anthem, something they’ve continued to do since the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week. UP NEXT Trail Blazers: Host the Pacers on Thursday. Portland has won 10 of the last 12 against Indiana dating to 2014-15. Kings: Play the Clippers at Golden 1 Center on Friday. The Kings have lost 14 consecutive home games in the series, last winning on March 19, 2013. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press

  • James Harden heads to Brooklyn with a spark — but he could also burn it all down

    This trade feels scary for Steve Nash, who suddenly has to get three players who specialize in being in their own heads to subjugate themselves for a greater good when that has never seemed enough.

  • Leonard leads Clippers past short-handed Pelicans 111-106

    LOS ANGELES — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Paul George added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 111-106 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans were missing starters Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe. Together, they account for 46.1 points and 15.6 rebounds per game. New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said Williamson was ruled out because of inconclusive test results. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Pelicans with 37 points and eight rebounds, both career highs in his first start of the season. They didn’t get much production out of two other first-time starters. Josh Hart finished with six points, and former Clipper Sindarius Thornwell was scoreless. Brandon Ingram’s jumper drew the Pelicans within four, the closest they came in the fourth quarter. From there, Leonard and George combined to score 16 consecutive points. Leonard’s 3-pointer that restored the Clippers’ lead to double digits had team owner Steve Ballmer whipping his right arm in the air from his seat next to the basket. Leonard finished with nine assists. Alexander-Walker scored nine in a row for the Pelicans, but he couldn't singlehandedly outduel the Clippers' two stars. Ingram added 22 points and Jaxon Hayes had 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who dropped their fourth in a row. They hadn't played since losing at Charlotte last Friday. Their game at Dallas on Monday was postponed, delaying the start of what was scheduled as a seven-game trip. The Clippers rode a dominant second quarter, in which they outscored the Pelicans 33-15, to an 18-point halftime lead. Los Angeles maintained a double-digit lead in the third, when George didn't score and Leonard had six points. TIP-INS Pelicans: Bledsoe sat out with right eye irritation and Ball has bilateral knee tendinopathy. Clippers: Nicolas Batum got his 3,000th career assist in the first quarter. UP NEXT Pelicans: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Clippers: At the Sacramento Kings on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: NFL Divisional Rd. Sunday Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the NFL Divisional Rd. Sunday slate of games.

  • Davante Adams vs. Jalen Ramsey is the marquee matchup for Packers vs. Rams on Yahoo Sports app

    Two of the NFL's best players will match up on Saturday night.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Divisional Rd. Saturday Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the NFL Divisional Rd. Saturday slate of games.

  • Report: Ex-Texans head coach Bill O'Brien finalizing deal to become Alabama's offensive coordinator

    Lose an offensive coordinator, replace him with an ex-NFL head coach (and general manager). Such is life in Alabama.