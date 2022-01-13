Men’s transfer window January 2022 – all deals from Europe’s top five leagues

default

January transfer window highlights

The January transfer window is not normally where the big clubs, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, do most of their business, but there are times when reinforcements are needed.

In 2022 it mainly seems to be about outgoings at those clubs with Philippe Coutinho, for example, heading to Aston Villa on loan. Lat year Liverpool had a defensive crisis to deal with and signed Ben Davies from Preston and Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke.



PSG are running away with the Ligue 1 title in France and it would be very surprising if they strengthened. Their main transfer concern at the moment is to try to keep Kylian Mbappé at the club with Real Madrid ready to pounce in the summer.



Newcastle, under new owners, are the club expected to do the most business and have already acquired Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid for an initial £12m. It is almost unthinkable that the Premier League club will stop there as they try to climb up the table.