The men’s summer shoe guide – step away from the socks and sandals combo

“It is totally impossible to be well dressed in cheap shoes,” said that great arbiter of style Hardy Amies in the 1950s. Well-made shoes do cost money, and in the winter we can rely on a properly constructed Oxford, Derby, brogue or boot. We know where we are with a serious shoe.

Yet spring footwear is a tricky path to tread. Gnarled feet emerging into sunlight like crustaceans from their shells? Not good. Here’s how to put your best foot forward…

Dresspadrilles

Don’t blame me, I didn’t name it, but the “dresspadrille” has now become A Thing. The humble Catalonian shoe, so beloved by Picasso, has been smartened up – rendered in leather and suedes, making it a viable option for formal events. Its patrician elder brother is the loafer: still a safe bet casual, as dependable as a button-down shirt, and won’t frighten the fashion horses.

Espadrilles, £29, John Lewis

Choose sleek sandals

Orthopaedic prescription shoes are too “Duke of Edinburgh”. Gorpcore – the American trend for dressing like an outdoor adventurer – resulted in a boom in likeminded footwear, such as Geox’s trainer-sandal, from whence yellowing toenails and crusted heels peeked out. Yuck.

A really great sandal has a place in a man’s wardrobe – think Alain Delon in Purple Noon, the original film of The Talented Mr Ripley – and a minimalist, well-made leather pair can be a thing of beauty. But outdoorsy, practical varieties are for coursing up your local peaks, not a weekend lunch.

Leather sandals, £155, Ancient Greek Sandals

Driving or yachting?

The warmer months calls for two rather dynamic-sounding casual options for men; the driving shoe or the boat shoe. The former has a touch of Italianate, vintage Lancia-on-the-Amalfi-coast flair, while the latter’s what you’ll see among the blazers at Henley Regatta.

Both are smart solutions for spring. Driving shoes are softer (though often in suede, less than ideal for British weather).

Boat shoes are more solid, but pretty striking in their aesthetic – that distinctive lace trim – so best kept worn with off-duty outfits such as chinos, shirts and blazers.

Suede driving loafers, £155, Hackett

Smarten up your trainers

Your average Nike or Asics are still old faithfuls for weekends, but there is power in a grown-up trainer (as the Succession guys proved). Friends in Magic Circle law firms and in government positions wear them with a suit. Stick to dark colours – whites are rather “freshman” – and steer clear of technical mesh or sports materials in favour of leathers and suedes. Aim for Kendall Roy (for all his foibles), not Kevin Keegan.

Leather trainers, £225, Grenson

The little details

Italian supermarkets are stocked with “sockless” socks, seemingly as essential as the espresso, and with good reason: they’re a great secret weapon for lighter footwear. They keep your trotters fresh yet are out of sight. Men’s feet are the final frontier of style – the perfect look is ruined if a pair of Hobbit hooves are the punctuation mark – so give your spring uniform a step in the right direction.

