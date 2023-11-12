‘Men in spandex made us millions – but we almost lost it all’

The company behind the skin-tight suits success started in Scotland

Three Scotsmen and a guy in head-to-toe blue Spandex walk into Edinburgh’s Temple Bar – so goes the origin story of a company which has made millions of pounds off a male fascination with skin-tight suits.

“You couldn’t see his face. The anonymity was one of the secret sauces,” said Gregor Lawson, one of Morphsuits’ three founders, alongside brothers Fraser and Ali Smeaton.

The 2009 encounter prompted them to set up a side-hustle selling the fluorescent one-pieces to punters. Ali would take a bag out with him and sell them between pints.

Each suit was a walking advertisement, with a URL on the back taking onlookers to a website which cost the trio $400 to get up and running. Anyone who made an order online received a handwritten parcel, which they sent from the Post Office by hand until they had enough orders for a third-party warehouse.

The trio worked until midnight most days, resisting the urge to give up their office jobs. “We weren’t brave enough to give it all up in those first few years,” said Fraser.

Partners Fraser, Ali and Gregor diversified with other outfits

But by year three, the self-made founders had turned over their first £1m, and so decided to fly to Las Vegas – host to the annual “Halloween & Party Expo”.

There, they met Party City, an American retail chain which now boasts 850 stores.

“No one in Britain had more than three shops at the time,” said Fraser. “We met with them in the hotel. They brought their management entourage and said they wanted to buy a quarter of a million units in the first year. After that, it’d be another 350,000 in the next two years. We couldn’t believe it.

“But there was a big catch – they wanted to sell our suits exclusively. Eventually, we managed to carve out a deal where we kept selling through our website and only sold to companies with less than 20 shops.”

After that, Morphsuit’s turnover jumped to £11.5m. Having grown tenfold, anyone would have thought the company could only keep growing.

But when the three-year blockbuster deal with Party City ended in 2015, a very different market lay before the three Scotsmen.

Fraser Smeaton who set up business with his brother Ali and friend Gregor Lawson

“We were pushing margins too hard. Other competitors had come in, so the suits were no longer novel. And we’d hired too many people, so our cost base had jumped,” said Fraser.

Gregor, once used to the multi-million marketing budgets of Procter & Gamble, had also managed to grow Morphsuits’s Facebook fans to 1.3m.

But that small empire suddenly fell under lock and key when Facebook changed its model to charging brands for interactions with fans.

Turnover halved to £6m before the company made a £1m loss.

“It was a perfect storm,” said Fraser. “We made 17 out of 35 people redundant. That was very painful, but we couldn’t keep losing £1m.”

The trio began to diversify away from solely manufacturing Morphsuits as they realised only so many people wanted to buy a tight-fitting Spandex outfit.

Inflatables were the first divergence from the Spandex world. The new category included a pick-me-up Grim Reaper and a piggyback Kim Jong-un.

Much like Morphsuits, no one had seen these costumes before and punters were once again stopped in their tracks.

A huge amount of money had also been spent on maintaining the website as sales volumes grew – particularly around Halloween when sales spiked. But in 2016, the decision was made to move to Amazon.

“We know one company in America that hires 200 people for the festive period, trains them, puts them up in hotels and gets them to spend two weeks picking and packing,” said Fraser.

Rather than selling stock to other companies to sell to partygoers, this move also meant Morphsuits could return to its retail roots.

“We took it to Amazon to sell directly to consumers, which meant we recaptured the retail margin. That led to far more cash per unit. This is, in essence, what saved the business,” said Fraser.

Morphsuits has sold a costume every three and a half seconds this October. Prices range between £15 and £50.

Business partners Gregor Lawson, Fraser Smeaton and Ali Smeaton

In 2019, Morphsuits acquired a company selling generic Halloween costumes and took its turnover from £2m to £12m – on top of what it was already bringing in.

Stocking costumes of hippies, 80s disco-goers and witches certainly wasn’t part of the original plan – but the numbers spoke for themselves.

“The best-selling costumes were the generic ones. So we had to compete,” said Gregor.

Morphsuits now stock 1,200 different designs, which is still a tiny fraction of the 10,000 variations competitors in America boast.

“We’re very keen to buy more companies to close this gap,” said Fraser.

