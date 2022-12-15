This men’s skin care line is a must-gift to your boyfriend, brother and every other man in your life

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Open most men’s medicine cabinets, and you’ll probably find a razor, shaving cream, a toothbrush and toothpaste — there’s not usually much in there. While not all men are skin care minimalists, enough are that brands like Cardon are marketing their products straight to them. Besides — minimalist or not, everyone has skin, and it’s important to take care of it.

My boyfriend received a full skin care set from Cardon as a gift this past Christmas, and it’s so good. I’ve been not-so-sneakily stealing some of his products. The cactus-based Korean skin care brand specifically targets men with simple black packaging, an easy ordering process and affordable prices. Use it, and your skin will feel incredibly soft, hydrated and look glowing (ours does).

Yes, all of the products contain cacti. The word “cardon” is actually a species of cactus.

“Cactus is a supercharged ingredient known for its soothing properties and firming effect on a wide range of skin types, from oily to dry, and has a long history of being used for its healing properties, dating back to the Aztecs. We pair our [cactus] with innovative, Korean-based formulas for products that are ultra-lightweight and non-comedogenic,” Cardon’s website reads.

According to the brand, the prickly pear cactus contains vitamin A, D, E, K and electrolytes. Together, these vitamins and minerals deliver hydrating, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and toxin-blocking benefits for the skin. All good things!

Narae Chung and Jacqueline Oak are the co-founders of Cardon, as well as two friends who met at Wharton Business School. According to the brand’s About page, Chung grew up in Korea — where K-beauty obviously got its start — and where men take pride in their self-care routines. When she met Oak, an expert in the retail startup space, the two decided to launch a business. Men’s interest in self-care was increasing in the United States, “but the high-quality, yet affordable options that were so popular in Korea—were seriously lacking,” they said.

Alas, Cardon was born, and the brand started with its award-winning Daily SPF + Moisturizer.

“Face wash and Daily SPF Moisturizer work well and smell really nice without being ‘cologne-y,'” wrote one reviewer. “My girlfriend often comments on it, too. Both moisturizers are very light and don’t leave you greasy. I have bad oily/acne skin, and it’s not as bad in my late 20s as it was when I was a teen, but I find that these products help in my routine.”

Expanding from its initial launch, Cardon now sells a wide range of skin care products, including the Purifying Clay Cleanser, Dark Circle Eye Rescue, Prickly Pimple Patches, an Anti-Aging Skincare Set and more. Most recently, the brand released Cactus Foaming Shaving Cream.

If you’re unsure of where to start, try one of its sets. However, there’s also its 60-second Routine Builder, a quiz based on your skin type. Cardon’s products are all available for purchase on its website. Plus, if you like them, you can subscribe for consistent deliveries and save a little cash, too.

Seriously, Cardon is worth getting for all the men in your life and even trying out for yourself. Take a look below at a few of their best-selling skin care sets to get started.

If you’re starting from scratch, the Essentials Set is a good place to begin. It includes the Purifying Clay Cleanser to wash your face, the Daily SPF + Moisturizer to wear during the day and the 3-in-1 Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer to wear at night. Together, these products will clean, protect and repair skin.

For those with oily or acne-prone skin, this set can help prevent and repair breakouts. The set includes the Purifying Clay Cleanser, Swipe + Soothe Cactus Toner Wipes and the 3-in-1 Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer.

If you’re looking to brighten and tighten skin, as well as prevent wrinkles and fine lines, this is the set for you. The key is in protecting your skin from UV rays with an SPF and moisturizing overnight. This set includes the Purifying Clay Cleanser, Daily SPF + Moisturizer, 3-in-1 Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer and the Dark Circle Eye Rescue.

If you liked this article, check out three of the best body oils to will keep your skin soft and smooth all winter long.

