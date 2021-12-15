New Men’s Lifestyle Website “Unfinished Man” Launches, Epitomizing the Rise in Popularity of Male-Oriented Content

Nashua, NH, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unfinished Man have announced the launch of their men’s lifestyle website which provides a home for all things “man”. From gadget and technology reviews to style and relationship advice, the website already has thousands of must-reads for men, and articles are being added on a weekly basis.

With the launch of the new website and already over half a million readers per month, the team behind Unfinished Man have set out to continue providing their well-established insight, entertainment and actionable advice articles specifically constructed for men.

Wide-spanning and consumable content tackles the many challenges, life-events and aspirations of the modern man, while adding much needed light-relief and thought-pieces on everything from cars and gaming to music and fine living, celebrating masculinity and helping men become better men.

Below, we look at the rise in popularity of men’s’ lifestyle content, and what the launch of the Unfinished Man website promises for men of all backgrounds and circumstances:

The rise in popularity of men’s lifestyle content

In a bygone era, life advice, style guidance and aspirational living articles were perhaps unknowingly reserved for the female of the species. While stereotypically male oriented topics have always had some sort of outlet, such as car magazines and tech TV shows, it was presumed that topics such as style, home and living, mental health, wellbeing, relationships and life advice were not of interest to men.

The presumption was very incorrect. In today’s day and age, where content is more diverse and consumable than ever, men get their fair share of the pie, and are more than happy to eat it. Men now actively seek out online resources that are geared towards their interests, hobbies, concerns, beliefs and motivations, and websites such as Unfinished Man are leading the way in terms of satisfying the demand.

Content written for men, by men

With the launch of the Unfinished Man website, men can dive into popular and established content around:

Automotive

Entertainment

Fine Living

Life Advice

Men’s Style

Relationships

… and much more. Within each category there’s plenty to indulge in, with writers reviewing and providing their thoughts on the latest cars on the market, gadgets and home furnishings, games, fashion, dating advice, TV, film and trending topics.

What readers appear to enjoy about the content is that it’s written for men, by men. This is particularly notable when it comes to the life advice available through the website which is written from a male-perspective, and tackles business, relationships, family and medical procedures, to name but a few topics within their tremendously wide-spanning content base.

The future of men’s lifestyle content – making men become better men

Unfinished Man are leading the way when it comes to what the future holds for men’s lifestyle publications and resources. Established way back in 2010 by a team who wanted to escape the daily 9-5 grind, they’ve devoted a vast amount of time and effort into their goal of helping men, just like themselves.

Having already been featured on the likes of Men’s Journal, Lifewire, BuzzFeed and Cracked and boasting over half a million readers a month, they have found the recipe for providing men with the content they seek. Not only does the recipe consist of wide-spanning content that teaches, inspires and motivates, but that does so in a way that helps men celebrate their masculinity and become better people.

More Information:

Unfinished Man isn’t just a lifestyle blog. It’s a place of self-improvement. A place where men become better men. We offer practical, useful, and honest life advice to the everyday man. We give you the tools to become a more masculine, confident, and successful individual. For dating, fashion, finance, grooming, travel, and so much more, we’ve got you covered: https://www.unfinishedman.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/new-mens-lifestyle-website-unfinished-man-launches-epitomizing-the-rise-in-popularity-of-male-oriented-content/

