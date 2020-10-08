Men less likely to mask up, possibly thanks to 'illusions of invulnerability,' study finds

Corrections & Clarifications: This story has been updated to remove inaccurate percentages of men and women who wear masks that were provided by New York University.

Misplaced notions of manliness and invincibility may be motivating American men to ignore experts' guidance about masks and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests.

The research, published Sunday in the peer-reviewed journal "Behavioral Science & Policy," found women are more likely to report embracing expert-backed behaviors such as wearing a mask and social distancing. The study helps add credibility to previous research that resulted in similar findings, including that men were more likely to see masks as a sign of weakness.

In the new study, authors used observations and GPS data to confirm their survey results. In one such study, researchers observed hundreds of pedestrians and found women wore masks about 15% more often than men, a release from New York University says.

While the research doesn't provide conclusive findings about why men lag behind women in adopting safety measures, previous research suggests "men’s illusions of invulnerability" and "traditional views of masculinity" may be major contributing factors, the study says.

Researchers found evidence of gender differences regardless of political affiliation. But this year's presidential election has highlighted deep divides in how the candidates view experts' health guidance, which may be contributing to the gender divide.

Since contracting the virus, President Donald Trump has used his own experience to minimize the virus' dangers. Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Democratic rival Joe Biden's caution, and Trump continues to encourage supporters to not allow the virus to "dominate" their lives.

When former Vice President Biden on Monday posted an ad calling out Trump for not wearing a mask, the president's supporters in turn mocked Biden: "Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe," controversial political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted.

That kind of messaging is dangerous, Amherst College Chair of Psychology Catherine A. Sanderson told USA TODAY. In reality, there's nothing effeminate about men protecting themselves and their family from a deadly virus.

Sanderson joined study authors in suggesting a change in perspective could help convince some men to change their behavior. Men, who are historically more prone to risky behaviors, shouldn't see masks or other health recommendations as signs of weakness – they're a means of survival and protection.

The message should be that wearing a mask and practicing social distancing is “not only for you but for the people around you,” the study's lead author Irmak Olcaysoy Okten – a postdoctoral researcher in New York University's psychology department – told USA TODAY.

It helps when leaders – such as respected male politicians, athletes, or movie stars – support that message, Sanderson said. But local religious leaders, team captains or other community figures also hold tremendous influence.

There's a good economic reason for men to mask up, too, Sanderson said: “Mask-wearing is the way we get the country back.”

