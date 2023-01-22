Men jailed for running county lines cocaine network from London to Manchester

Donell Shyngle (Met Police )

Five men have been jailed for running a county lines drug network from London to Manchester.

The gang would regularly travel up north to deal class A drugs including cocaine and heroin.

Nathaniel Ofori, 23, of Tiverton Road, Tottenham, was charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin. He had previously pleaded guilty on 11 November 2021.

He was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment on 6 December 2022.

Moses Aibamwen has been jailed for four years and 10 months (Met Police)

Donell Shyngle, 24, from Finsbury Park, was jailed for five years and three months after also pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Accomplices Moses Aibamwen, 28, and Emmanuel Yamoah, 28, were each jailed for more than four years on the same charges.

Rojhat El-Sindi, 26, was jailed for three years and four months for conspiracy to supply crack cocaine on 18 January.

Nathaniel Ofori (Met Police)

Emmanuel Yamoah (Met Police)

Rojhat El-Sindi (Met Police)

Detectives launched an investigation into the organised crime group’s activities on January 2021.

Detectives combed through mobile data and CCTV footage which revealed that the group were peddling Class A drugs.

Mobile data revealed that those involved were regularly travelling from London to Manchester and would canvas their customer base by sending bulk messages advertising drugs for sale.

In November 2021, officers stopped a Honda Civic in Sandbrook Retail Park in Romford.

Yamoah, the driver of the vehicle, was consequently arrested after being identified as one of the drug dealers.

Investigating Officer PC Nick Stylianou said: “Our coordinated response with colleagues from GMP has illustrated the great results we can achieve, when we work collaboratively with our partner forces.

“This proactive operation identified that the group were dealing Class A drugs over an 11-month period, living lavish lifestyles, funded by criminality. The extensive work involved in the case, we hope, demonstrates our commitment to tackling this crime, which is heavily linked to exploitation and serious violence leading to untold misery.

“We are pleased with the sentences passed by the courts, and hope it acts as a deterrent to those who partake in this type of reckless behaviour. Those involved will face the full force of the law.”

Detective Roger Smethurst added: “No matter how coordinated you think your criminal enterprise is, police forces are actively collaborating and sharing intelligence. We will dismantle your organisation and bring you to justice.

“We know that when we seize these items or put people behind bars, that we can’t stop there. These people are profiting from some of the most vulnerable people in our communities and we will continue to pursue every level of criminality involved in the distribution of drugs.”