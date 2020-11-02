Men in Germany unhappier with their jobs than EU average

More than half of the men in Germany described themselves as moderately satisfied with their work, compared with the 59% EU average, according to a survey. Photo: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Men in Germany are on average more dissatisfied with their jobs than the EU average, according to a survey by Germany’s federal statistics bureau.

“Despite a robust labour market… men in Germany are struggling with their work situation more than average,” Destatis wrote on Monday.

In 2018, Destatis found that 22% of men aged 16 and over in Germany were deeply dissatisfied with their work, compared with an EU average of 17%.

More than half of the men in Germany described themselves as moderately satisfied with their work, compared with the 59% EU average.

While they may not like their jobs, they were, at least pre-pandemic, living in a strong economy, with an employment rate of about 80% for men in 2019, much higher than the EU average of 74% employment.

German men are however a bit more content in their work life than those in Bulgaria, where 36% expressed serious dissatisfaction. Germany tied with Croatia and Lithuania in terms of disliking their jobs.

The happiest at work in the EU are Finnish men — only 5% of them are dissatisfied— and only 8% of Dutch men. In 2019, nearly 30% of men in the Netherlands worked part-time, compared with just 10% of men in neighbouring Germany.

The German labour market showed positive uptick in October, despite the pandemic, which forced millions of people into short-time work scheme, where the government pays about 60% to 70% of workers’ salaries so employers don’t have to lay them off.

Unemployment in October fell by just over 87,000 to 2.76 million unemployed, the lowest level since April 2020 and a seasonally adjusted 6.2%.

However, the country has now gone into partial-lockdown for the month of November to try and break the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which will impact the labour market through the end of the year.

The government will keep its ‘Kurzarbeit’ furlough scheme running until the end of 2021.

