Men in Germany unhappier with their jobs than EU average

Jill Petzinger
Germany Correspondent, Yahoo Finance UK
Men in Germany are on average more dissatisfied with their jobs than the EU average, according to a survey by Germany’s federal statistics bureau.

“Despite a robust labour market… men in Germany are struggling with their work situation more than average,” Destatis wrote on Monday.

In 2018, Destatis found that 22% of men aged 16 and over in Germany were deeply dissatisfied with their work, compared with an EU average of 17%.

More than half of the men in Germany described themselves as moderately satisfied with their work, compared with the 59% EU average.

While they may not like their jobs, they were, at least pre-pandemic, living in a strong economy, with an employment rate of about 80% for men in 2019, much higher than the EU average of 74% employment.

German men are however a bit more content in their work life than those in Bulgaria, where 36% expressed serious dissatisfaction. Germany tied with Croatia and Lithuania in terms of disliking their jobs.

The happiest at work in the EU are Finnish men — only 5% of them are dissatisfied— and only 8% of Dutch men. In 2019, nearly 30% of men in the Netherlands worked part-time, compared with just 10% of men in neighbouring Germany.

The German labour market showed positive uptick in October, despite the pandemic, which forced millions of people into short-time work scheme, where the government pays about 60% to 70% of workers’ salaries so employers don’t have to lay them off.

Unemployment in October fell by just over 87,000 to 2.76 million unemployed, the lowest level since April 2020 and a seasonally adjusted 6.2%.

However, the country has now gone into partial-lockdown for the month of November to try and break the second wave of COVID-19 infections, which will impact the labour market through the end of the year.

The government will keep its ‘Kurzarbeit’ furlough scheme running until the end of 2021.

