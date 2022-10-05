Men hurl racist slurs, attack Black man in Family Dollar parking lot in Florida, feds say

Julia Marnin
Two men followed a Black man leaving a Family Dollar to the parking lot and started attacking him with fists and an ax handle while hurling racist slurs in Florida, federal prosecutors said.

Months after the assault sent the victim to a hospital, both men were charged with a hate crime in what prosecutors described as a “racially-motivated” attack at the store in Citrus Springs, according to the Department of Justice.

One of the men involved, Robert Lashley, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in connection with beating the man due to “his actual and perceived race,” a news release says. The other man, Roy Lamar Lashley, plans to plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 17, court records show.

“Acts of violence against anyone because of their race or ethnicity are abhorrent,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, of the Middle District of Florida, said in the news release. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that such crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Robert Lashley’s attorney, Douglas Stamm declined a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 5. McClatchy News also contacted Roy Lamar Lashley’s attorney for comment on Oct. 5 and was awaiting a response.

The attack

On Nov. 17, Robert Lashley and Roy Lamar Lashley walked into the Family Dollar in Citrus Springs where a Black man was shopping, prosecutors say.

As the pair opened the store’s door, the Black man exited the doorway and the men walked in, court documents state. While inside, Roy Lamar Lashley asked Robert Lashley if he saw the man, referring to him as a racist slur.

Then, they approached the store clerk at the cash register where Roy Lamar Lashley asked if the woman saw the Black man push him — to which the clerk answered “no,” according to a plea agreement.

Roy Lamar Lashley asserted that he was pushed, and stated, “that (racist slur) needs to be taught a lesson,” the plea agreement states. Meanwhile, store surveillance footage shows the Black man never came into physical contact with Roy Lamar Lashley, according to investigators.

After the store clerk “admonished” the men for using a racial slur, the duo left the Family Dollar and followed the Black man into the parking lot, according to the plea agreement.

Robert Lashley ran over and began beating the man with his fists while Roy Lamar Lashley grabbed an ax handle from his truck and proceeded to strike the man with it, according to prosecutors. They both hurled racist slurs at the man during the course of the attack, prosecutors said.

Ultimately, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot and arrested both Robert Lashley and Roy Lamar Lashley, the plea agreement says.

The attack left the man with a cut inside his mouth and injuries covering his face and legs, according to the release. EMS treated him in the parking lot before driving him to a nearby hospital for more treatment, according to the plea agreement.

In both of the men’s plea agreements, they admitted to attacking the man because of his race, the documents show.

“Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim, these crimes threaten and intimidate entire communities,” Sherri E. Onks, FBI special agent in charge for the Jacksonville Field Division, said in the news release.

“Because of their wide-ranging impact, investigating and preventing hate crimes is a top priority for the FBI and we will stop at nothing to protect the public from these heinous crimes,” Onks added.

A sentencing hearing for Robert Lashley has not been scheduled as of Oct. 4, according to the release. He faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case against Roy Lamar Lashley continues ahead of his Oct. 17 plea hearing.

Citrus Springs is about 85 miles northwest of Orlando.

