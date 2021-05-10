Men who harass women from cars should be prosecuted, MPs say

Alexandra Topping
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Niall Carson/PA</span>
Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Men who harass women from cars should face criminal charges, a cross-party group of MPs has urged, as the government comes under mounting pressure to criminalise sexual harassment.

Labour’s Harriet Harman and Caroline Nokes, the Conservative chair of the women and equalities select committee, have formed a cross-party alliance to push the government to beef up anti-misogyny measures via amendments in the police, crime, sentencing and courts bill.

“It makes absolutely no sense that kerb crawling is an offence if its aim is to solicit prostitution, but kerb crawling a schoolgirl to shout sexualised abuse at her is not – the law needs to be changed,” said Harman.

Harman, Nokes and others including the Conservatives Peter Bottomley and Andrew Mitchell, and the Green party MP, Caroline Lucas, are also calling for street harassment to be criminalised and for stricter controls over the use of the sexual history of complainants in rape trials.

Nokes said that when she had first discussed the idea of criminalising sexual harassment on a radio show, she received some negative feedback.

“People were basically saying to me, oh come on love, get a grip,” she said. “But when I spoke to women, they were living with this on a daily basis. Sexual harassment, catcalling, is rife, it’s unwanted, in some cases, it can be downright intimidating and scary. And it is absolutely no way for any kind of civilised society to conduct itself.”

Earlier in the year the home secretary, Priti Patel, met the organisers of Our Streets Now, a campaign group set up by sisters Gemma, 16, and Maya Tutton, 22. With the charity Plan International UK they launched a campaign called #CrimeNotCompliment and created a “ready-made bill” to tackle the issue.

Rose Caldwell, the charity’s chief executive, said a standalone law criminalising all forms of public sexual harassment was necessary. “Girls in the UK are facing harassment every day. They’re being followed, shouted at, touched and groped – and it needs to stop,” she said. “With this legal change girls and women would finally begin to feel safer in public spaces.’

In March a poll by UN Women UK found more than four-fifths of young women in the UK had been subjected to sexual harassment, and most women had lost faith that the abuse would be dealt with.

The women’s rights campaigner Nimco Ali said the fact that street sexual harassment was still legal was “bizarre”. “We ban littering, we ban smoking in public areas – now, let’s ban the behaviour of men who can’t act civilly,” she said. “I don’t think people are conscious of how it corrodes women’s experience on a day-to-day basis. Making it a crime would be a massive step forward.”

Harman is also pushing for stricter limits on the use of sexual history in rape trials via the bill, now at committee stage.

Under current laws a complainant’s sexual history cannot be used as evidence unless an application (known as a section 41) is made, but the proposed amendment would exclude the use of past sexual behaviour with another person to prove consent except for in very limited circumstances. It would force barristers to apply to introduce sexual history evidence pre-trial, while also giving complainants legal representation to challenge any application. Legal officials, including judges, would also have to complete training to sit on sexual offence trials.

In 2017 a Crown Prosecution Service case review ordered by the Ministry of Justice found the “law was working”, but Harman argued that recording of the use of sexual history was flawed and other studies showed it was more frequently used.

“The use of past sexual history in rape trials is the ultimate act of victim shaming,” she said.

Latest Stories

  • Kyle Lowry delivers heartfelt speech after receiving honorary doctorate

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.

  • Gaudreau, Tkachuk keep Flames alive in playoff race

    The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

  • Blue Jackets part ways with head coach John Tortorella after tumultuous season

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.

  • Luka Doncic ejected vs. Cavs for groin shot at Collin Sexton

    You can't do that, Luka.

  • Kyle Tucker has 4 RBIs to lead Astros over Blue Jays 7-4

    Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Rick Tocchet won't return as coach of Coyotes after 4 seasons

    The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns shares emotional Mother's Day moment with dad in wake of mom's COVID-19 death

    Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.

  • DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut

    The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.

  • Inspired by Olympic champion mom, Ovechkin investing in NWSL's Washington Spirit

    Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.

  • Naomi Osaka unsure if Tokyo Olympics should be held this summer

    Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.

  • NBA fines Pelicans VP David Griffin $50K after he blamed officials for Zion Williamson's broken finger

    Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Handing out year-end awards after an NHL season like no other

    With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • LeBron said fire him; I talk to Evan Wasch, NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament

    Chris Haynes speaks with Evan Wasch, the NBA executive responsible for the play-in tournament.

  • LEADING OFF: Mets expect deGrom update, Devers swats O's

    A look at what's happening around the majors today: ___ HOLDING THEIR BREATH The streaking New York Mets anticipate an injury update on Jacob deGrom after the ace pitcher was scheduled for an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings Sunday with right side tightness in his return from an issue in a similar area. The bullpen closed out a 4-2 victory over Arizona to give the Mets their first five-game winning streak since August 2019. “No pain whatsoever, just tightness,” manager Luis Rojas said. “That’s what he told our trainer.” The 32-year-old right-hander was coming off a 10-day layoff, skipping his previous turn in the rotation because of a right lat problem. Rojas said the side tightness — centred around the lower-right side of his back — seems to be a different issue. Prior to Sunday, deGrom had a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 35 overpowering innings. “I want to sit and wait and see what it is, and then we can plan as a group what’s next,” Rojas said. RED SOX ROMP Rafael Devers gets another chance to tear up Camden Yards as Boston closes its series against the Orioles. The Red Sox are 6-0 at Baltimore this year and Devers is a big reason — he’s hit five home runs with 13 RBIs in those games, going 9 for 23 (.391). Boston owns the best record in the majors at 22-13, a year after it went 24-36 in the pandemic-shortened season. Left-hander Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA) starts for Boston. Jorge López (1-3, 6.49), who allowed seven runs in four innings against the Red Sox on April 11, pitches for the Orioles, who are a major league-worst 4-13 at home. REBOUNDING RANGERS Adolis García and Texas try to keep up their recent run of success when they visit San Francisco. García hit his team-leading ninth homer and drove in a career-high five runs as the Rangers beat Seattle on Sunday and won their third consecutive series. Texas improved to 7-2 since May 1 to get back to .500 for the first time since April 9. Kyle Gibson (3-0, 2.40 ERA) is scheduled to start the first of two interleague matchups at Oracle Park. He is among the top 10 in ERA among AL starters despite giving up five runs without making it out of the first inning in the shortest opening day start in franchise history. NEED A TIMEOUT The Kansas City Royals began last week with the best record in the majors and set for seven straight games at Kauffman Stadium. They left home in much different shape. Whit Merrifield and the Royals went 0-7 on a homestand that included a 28-inning scoreless streak, dropping four to Cleveland and then three more to the White Sox. Overall, Kansas City has lost eight in a row. “We’ve got to keep working and teaching and it will pay off,” manager Mike Matheny said. “There isn’t a quick fix other than maybe a day off and fight again on Tuesday.” After that day off Monday, the Royals start a seven-game road trip in Detroit. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • NBA playoff tracker: Celtics likely headed to play-in tournament after another loss

    Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.

  • The Rush: DK Metcalf’s track speed, Baffert suspended from Churchill Downs & DeChambeau's wild voyage

    DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut, Bob Baffert’s winning horse tests positive (again) and it’s a good thing Bryson DeChambeau flies private.

  • Davis takes charge in Lakers' emphatic 123-110 win over Suns

    LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15. An energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Los Angeles built its biggest advantage early in the fourth to go ahead by 23 points en route to completing the three-game season sweep. Phoenix could never find enough outside shooting to make a charge until the final quarter. They were 5 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth. Deandre Ayton made a reverse layup to get the Suns within 115-108 with 3:57 to play, but the Lakers were able to maintain a cushion until Davis closed it out with an emphatic reverse dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for the final margin. TIP-INS Suns: Phoenix was 11 for 25 from 3-point range, with Bridges, Payne and Jae Crowder accounting for all but two makes. ... Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists. Lakers: Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell each had 12 points off the bench. ... PG Dennis Schröder could return when the Lakers play at Indiana on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday to close out the regular season. Schröder has missed the past five games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. UP NEXT Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday night. Lakers: Host New York on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press

  • Bryson DeChambeau turns missed-cut flight snafu into $228K payday, 1st place in Cup standings

    Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.

  • Blackhawks welcome back fans with 4-2 win over Stars

    CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed back fans to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars’ first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year. Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops. FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1 CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists and Calgary beat Ottawa to preserve its slim playoff hopes. Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th victory. The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the post-season, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks, and the Canadiens needs to lose their remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press