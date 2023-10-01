Men’s grooming products: 10 of the best

Photograph: Peter Cade/Getty Images

With the ever-expanding range of male-specific products on the market, it’s never been easier to look and feel your best. Some of you might be largely unacquainted with toiletries that go beyond the supermarket shelves, so this is your chance to up your self-care by investing in products by specialist brands. Our top tip? Keep your regime as simple as possible, so that it becomes one you’ll commit to. Investing in a selection of vitamin-rich wash-bag essentials is the easiest way to deliver goodness to your body in one fell swoop. Shower gel, shampoo and fragrance are the fundamentals, so look to cult-favourite labels such as Aesop or Le Labo for formulas and scents you can rely on every time. When it comes to skincare, you could start with a clarifying cleanser, nourishing moisturiser and protecting SPF, then if you’re looking to achieve a healthy visage à la Pharrell Williams, consider adding an exfoliator, face mask and eye serum to your routine, too. Stick with it and you’ll be glowing in no time at all.

1. Santal 33 Eau de Parfum £168, lelabofragrances.com

2. Haircare City Shampoo £21, larryking.co.uk

3. The Light Cream with TFC8 Moisturiser £140, augustinusbader.com

4. Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser £35, aesop.com

5. Unseen Sunscreen SPF30 £32, Supergoop! (sephora.co.uk)

6. Lab-1003 Eye Serum £13.90, typology.com

7. FS1 Anti-ageing Face Scrub Exfoliator £58, patricksproducts.co.uk

8. Cryo De-Puffing Facial Mask £20, 111skin.com

9. SC.01 The Deodorant Balm £19, aktlondon.com

10. Face Cleanser £13, horace.com