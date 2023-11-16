Men fall into river while trying to cross, Oregon sheriff says. One dead, one missing

One man is dead and another is missing after they fell into a river, Oregon officials said.

Dispatchers got a call that two men were attempting to cross the South Umpqua river in Roseburg when they slipped and fell in, according to a Nov. 16 Facebook post by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The people who called 911 said they saw the men go under the water and not come back up, deputies said.

Officers and crew with the Douglas County Fire District got to the scene and started searching, officials said.

They found one of the men dead on the riverbank, deputies said.

The man’s identity won’t be released until his family is notified, police said.

A dive team tried to find the second man but were unsuccessful after two days, police said. Officials believe he drowned.

Deputies said the search efforts for the second man remains ongoing, according to the release.

Roseburg is about 180 miles south of Portland.

