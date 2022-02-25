Men enter Oakville theatre and slash cinema screens while patrons watch movie

In a video posted by Film.Ca Cinemas on social media, the suspects can be seen walking into the theatre wearing face masks and hoodies. (Film.Ca Cinemas/YouTube - image credit)

A movie theatre in Oakville, Ont., is counting its losses after two men made their way into two cinemas and cut the screens while people watched a movie in one of them.

Halton police said the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Film.Ca Cinemas on Speers Road.

"The two males entered the theatre and proceeded to slash two cinema screens," Const. Steve Elms wrote in an email to CBC News.

Elms said the damage amounts to approximately $4,500.

In a video posted by Film.Ca Cinemas on social media, the suspects can be seen walking into the theatre wearing face masks and hoodies.

One man is wearing a red hoodie while the other is dressed in blue.

The men made their way into an auditorium where one of them was seen dragging a sharp object across the bottom of the projection screen before leaving.

One person can be seen following the pair out of the auditorium but the suspects ran into an empty theatre and slashed another screen. They then used a street exit to escape.

Patrons are enraged

Harris Bailey said the incident has left him and others inside the small theater "enraged," and they want to see the suspects identified and held responsible for the damage.

Bailey said the theater is known locally for being a major supporter of the local arts scene.

As police continue their investigation, they are asking anyone with information to contact 905-825-4777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.