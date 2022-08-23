The best weekender bags for travel, separated into 8 different categories — starting at $50

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Traveling season is here and those who prefer traveling light usually opt for weekender bags that hold everything they need in a compact package.

Whether you're taking a quick overnight or weekend trip or just need a larger vessel for everyday use, a weekender bag is a must-have that you're sure to use often.

One of the most common misconceptions about weekender bags is that they're all expensive. This couldn't be further from the truth. As with most fashion or travel pieces, weekender bags come in a variety of materials, designs and prices. Luckily, with so many options available today, lower prices don't always mean lower quality.

To help you find the best bag for your needs, we've listed the seven best weekender options, separated into categories:

Proving that weekenders don't have to be expensive, this Amazon's Choice canvas and genuine leather weekender bag costs only $50 and is a massive favorite among shoppers.

Brands have also become more creative and innovative in their designs. Herschel's popular Novel Duffle Bag, for example, features a handy shoe storage compartment. Similarly, the best-selling Monos Metro Duffel comes with a detachable front pouch.

If you're looking for something a bit more minimal and understated, the Everlane Twill Weekender and the Dagne Dover Carryall Bag are both perfect options that strike the balance of style and function. And if full leather is more your style, the Nokona Leather weekender bag is a no-brainer — and it's sure to last you for years.

Of course, Troubadour has the luxury space on lock with its Generation Weekender that shoppers love for its "simple yet elegant and fashionable design."

Take a look at seven of the best weekender bags you can buy online below.

$550 at Rothy's

Let's face it — Most weekender bags barely have enough room for you to pack enough clothes and toiletries for one night, much less an entire weekend. If you're looking for the perfect bag that has enough space to hold just enough clothes with extra room to spare without looking bulky, the Rothy's Weekender bag is the perfect option.

The does-it-all travel bag comes with padded top handles, an adjustable, detachable strap and three spacious compartments that make traveling and commuting so much less stressful. The main compartment has a zipper closure and is spacious enough to fit clothes, books and toiletries. The side compartment with the magnetic closure and interior zipper pocket is perfect for storing shoes. The additional side compartment with a zipper closure keeps your laptop, wallet and passport secure.

The Rothy’s Weekender also arrives in a dust bag and has an accompanying wash bag for use when traveling.

Like all of the brand’s best-selling bags, this weekender is knit with 100% recycled materials and crafted with a blend of ocean-bound marine plastic and Rothy’s signature thread. Best of all, when it gets dirty, simply toss it in the wash and it'll be as good as new.

It comes in five colors (two classic and three limited-edition) and is the all-around best weekender bag I’ve personally found and used to date.

2. Best For Airport Travel: Monos Metro Duffel, $210-$230

Credit: Monos

$210-$230 at Monos$205 at Nordstrom

Monos is known for its luxurious hardshell suitcases and extremely comfortable and roomy loungewear, but the brand's sleek Metro Duffel is another pick that's worth conversation.

Available in four water-repellant nylon options and three vegan leather options, this weekender bag is the perfect multi-purpose companion for both everyday and occasional travel. Whether you're going on a weekend escape or embarking on your everyday work commute, it's big enough to hold everything you have without being bulky.

Also, giving you more bang for your buck, the Monos Metro Duffel features the brand's unique QuickSnap Modular Kit System, allowing you to easily detach or swap out the front pouch to suit your day's needs.

Credit: Amazon

$49.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Canvas bags are classic. They have an understated sophistication that's hard to come by and this Amazon favorite is a best seller for so many reasons.

Shoppers love this one because it's incredibly roomy and features genuine leather trim details. The S-Zone Oversized Canvas Travel Tote is the perfect pick if you're going on an overnight trip and need a bit of space to bring a few things back. Choose from nine colors and get 15% off when you apply the coupon before adding it to your cart!

4. Best For Shoe Storage: Herschel Novel Duffle Bag, $89.99

Credit: Herschel

$89.99 at Herschel

This one's for those who prefer that their shoes never come into contact with any of their other belongings. Herschel's Novel Duffle Bag is, hands-down, its most popular bag to date and that's largely because of its handy side-access shoe compartment.

It keeps your footwear completely separate and easily accessible, making this the perfect bag for camping trips or quick airport runs.

5. Top Minimalistic Pick: Everlane The ReNew Transit Weekender, $85

Credit: Everlane

$85 at Everlane

Few brands do minimalism as well as Everlane. If you're looking for something that's easy, a bit slouchy and not that attention-grabbing, the Everlane ReNew Transit Weekender is the one to buy.

It comes in three colors (warm quartz, black and warm charcoal) and features a water-resistant finish. It's also extremely lightweight and requires very little fuss. Just grab it and go.

6. Best Sustainable Option: Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag In Large, $200

Credit: Dagne Dover

$200 at Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover's signature bags come in five sizes, but the large is the sweet spot for those looking for that weekender feel. Available in five colors and two seasonal hues, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag is the ultimate sustainable option as it's made with 23 recycled bottles.

Perfect for weekend getaways and traveling through TSA, this one fits up to a 16-inch laptop and has a neoprene luggage-handle sleeve for easy portability. It also features a completely recycled lining and comes with a shoe and dust bag.

7. Top Leather Pick: Nokona Leather Weekender In Walnut Crunch, $425

Credit: Nokona

$425 at Nokona

If you grew up playing baseball, chances are you're already familiar with Nokona's iconic leather ball glove. The same company, known for its premium American craftsmanship, now uses baseball glove leather for everyday lifestyle items like this sleek and smooth weekender bag.

Handmade in the U.S., this duffle-style bag comes in three colors (Walnut crunch, Black Stampede and Generation) and is the ultimate stylish travel essential.

8. Best High-End Bag: Troubadour Generation Weekender, $945

Credit: Troubadour

$945 at Troubadour Goods

Troubadour crafts the most beautiful and understated luxury bags that are perfect for everyday use. Its high-end leather Weekender is the perfect travel bag thanks to its premium lightweight and waterproof Italian vegetable-tanned leather that makes it perfect for going from business to casual.

Available in two colors (black and brown), this weekender bag features a zipped external pocket to keep your essentials handy, a padded pocket that fits up to a 16-inch laptop and zipped pockets for valuables. It also has super-comfy handles in Italian vegetable-tanned leather and a detachable non-slip shoulder strap for hands-free carrying.

If you enjoyed this story, check out the 11 best carry-ons that will definitely fit in the overhead compartment.

