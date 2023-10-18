Men bring their horse to Tractor Supply store so he can ‘pick out his own bucket’

Sometimes your four-legged friends need to shop for themselves — even if it’s a horse.

That’s exactly what happened at a Tractor Supply store in Hazard, Kentucky, where a man shared a photo of a horse roaming an aisle accompanied by two men.

“The guy said he liked to let the horse pick out his own bucket so he brought him shopping at his favorite store,” Bobby Scott Inguagiato said in a Facebook post. “The employees said it wasn’t against their rules and they thought it was hilarious.”

Inguagiato is right, it is allowed at the Eastern Kentucky store. Jerry Deaton, general manager of the Hazard business, said staff members “love to see the animals come in.”

The horse photographed is named Reno, its owner, Whitney Bailey, commented on the post. More than 1,200 people have shared it since it was posted Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“Glad he made it to be FB famous while shopping at his fav place,” Bailey commented.

Inguagiato told Bailey the horse was “well behaved.”

The City of Hazard also enjoyed the photo.

“We love our @TractorSupply,” the city said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Hazard is about 115 miles southeast of Lexington.

