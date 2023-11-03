Men, What Do You Actually Want For Christmas This Year?
Coming up with the perfect gift ideas for the men in your life is no easy task.
So I wanted to ask men themselves (or anyone else who already knows what to get them): What do you actually want for Christmas this year?
Maybe your boyfriend or husband has been dropping hints for months that they just want something simple, like a certain pair of shoes or a specific grooming kit or tool.
Perhaps you've personally had your eyes on an intricate puzzle or LEGO set that'll bring you hours and hours of fun.
Or maybe your own wishlist has some splurge-worthy items on it, like a cool gadget, fancy watch, or high-tech gym equipment.
Now's the time to spill. Use the comments below – or this Google form if you'd like to be anonymous – to tell us what you actually want for Christmas this year. Don't forget to tell us why it's a must-have!
The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post or video!