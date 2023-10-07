Men Accused of Killing Presidential Candidate in Ecuador Found Dead in Prison

Rordrigo Buendia / Getty Images

Following the August assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate, Fernando Villavicencio, the six Columbian men accused of his murder were found dead in a prison on Friday. The deaths come just eight days before the Oct. 15th run-off election. There has been speculation that the six men were guns-for-hire taking orders from someone else. The U.S. is offering a $5 million reward for information about the masterminds behind the assassination that could lead to an arrest and a million dollars for information about any involvement by potential gang leaders. President Guillermo Lasso said he would immediately hold a security cabinet meeting, saying on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, “The truth will be known here.”

