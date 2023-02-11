Memphis visits Boston following Tatum's 41-point outing

Memphis Grizzlies (34-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (40-16, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 127-116 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Celtics are 22-7 in home games. Boston is 16- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 11-16 on the road. Memphis is eighth in the league scoring 116.2 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Celtics won the last meeting 109-106 on Nov. 8. Tatum scored 39 points to help lead the Celtics to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is scoring 30.8 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ja Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 110.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jaylen Brown: out (face), Danilo Gallinari: out for season (knee), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), Al Horford: day to day (knee).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), Luke Kennard: day to day (trade pending).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press