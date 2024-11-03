Memphis Tigers open season at home against the Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers at Memphis Tigers

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis opens the season at home against Missouri.

Memphis finished 13-2 at home a season ago while going 22-10 overall. The Memphis Tigers averaged 80.5 points per game last season, 35.4 in the paint, 17.0 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

Missouri went 0-19 in SEC play and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Missouri Tigers gave up 76.2 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press