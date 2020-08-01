Memphis takes on San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (28-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-34, eighth in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Grizzlies have gone 19-23 against Western Conference teams. Memphis ranks third in the NBA with 17.9 fast break points per game led by Dillon Brooks averaging 2.6.

The Spurs are 4-6 against opponents in the Southwest Division. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 2.1.

The Grizzlies won the last matchup between these two squads 134-121 on Jan. 10. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 24 points to help lead Memphis to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 58.9% and averaging 14.9 points. Ja Morant is averaging 18.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

DeRozan is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Spurs. Derrick White is shooting 47.8% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 49.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points on 43.6% shooting.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Tyus Jones: out (knee).

Spurs: Bryn Forbes: out (quad), Marco Belinelli: day to day (ankle), Trey Lyles: out for season (appendicitis).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press