Memphis takes on Chicago in non-conference matchup

Chicago Bulls (1-2, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Chicago in out-of-conference action.

Memphis went 27-55 overall last season while going 9-32 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 105.8 points per game last season, 46.0 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

Chicago finished 39-43 overall, 22-29 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 on the road last season. The Bulls averaged 112.3 points per game last season, 16.7 on free throws and 34.5 from deep.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (foot), Luke Kennard: day to day (foot), Vince Williams Jr.: out (leg), GG Jackson II: out (foot ), Cam Spencer: out (ankle).

Bulls: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

