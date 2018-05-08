Memphis surprises walk-on with a scholarship at donor gathering

Joseph Dorceus is a redshirt sophomore in 2018. (Getty)

Memphis defensive lineman Joseph Dorceus thought he was heading to a community service event. He wasn’t.

Dorceus was recently surprised with a scholarship in front of Memphis athletics donors. Memphis coach Mike Norvell took the microphone at the event and told donors what would be happening. Dorceus then walked out, where Norvell delivered the great news.





Dorceus’ stunned silence may be the best part of the video. You can see he’s truly overwhelmed.

The Spring, Texas, native was a redshirt in 2016 and had 16 tackles in 2017. We’re guessing you’ll see him on the field more in 2018.

