Memphis to release footage of traffic stop that led to death of Tyre Nichols. What we know.

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Lucas Finton, USA TODAY
4 min read

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After-school activities in Memphis were canceled and President Joe Biden called for peaceful protests ahead of the Friday release of footage of a traffic stop that led to the death of a 29-year-old Black driver.

Tyre Nichols, an avid skateboarder and FedEx worker who had a 4-year-old son, was pulled over on Jan. 7. He was hospitalized in critical condition after what police initially described as "confrontations" with officers and died three days later. Police have released few details about what occurred during the stop, but Nichols' family and their attorneys say video showed officers beating Nichols for several minutes.

Five former officers, who were fired last week, were charged Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes in connection to Nichols' death. Nichols' family and officials including Biden are calling for peaceful protests following the release of the video expected after 6 p.m. CT.

RowVaughn Wells, Nichols' mother, warned a crowd at a candlelight vigil Thursday night the video is “horrific” and pleaded with supporters to “protest in peace.”

“I don’t want us burning up our city, tearing up the streets, because that’s not what my son stood for,” she said. “If you guys are here for me and Tyre, then you will protest peacefully. You can get your point across but we don’t need to tear up our cities, people, because we do have to live in them.”

Federal officials call for peaceful protests before release of 'appalling' footage

Biden said Nichols' family deserves a “swift, full and fair investigation” into his death and called for “peaceful protests” after charges against the five former officers were announced.

“We cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people,” Biden said, renewing his call for policing reform legislation that stalled in Congress last year.

Friday, FBI Director Chris Wray called video of the encounter "appalling."

Both Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland appealed for "calm" in advance of any protests following the release of the video.

—Joey Garrison and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY

After-school activities canceled in Memphis

Memphis-Shelby County Schools canceled all after-school activities scheduled for Friday "out of an abundance of caution." School officials said they will monitor events and will determine Friday night if Saturday's events will be canceled.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected by this tragedy,” school district officials said in a release.

2 former officers will plead 'not guilty,' attorneys say

Defense attorneys Blake Ballin and William Massey said their clients Desmond Mills Jr. and Emmitt Martin III will plead not guilty to the charges they face in connection with Nichols' death. The defense attorneys said they had not yet seen the video of Nichols’ death.

“No one out there that night intended for Tyre Nichols to die," Massey said. "It’s shocking."

Ballin said he hopes people who view the video do so “with the understanding that there’s more to the story."

It was not clear Thursday who represented the other three officers charged in Nichols' death.

— Micaela A Watts and Katherine Burgess, Memphis Commercial Appeal

What happened to Tyre Nichols during the traffic stop?

Officers pulled Nichols over around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 on suspicion of reckless driving and a "confrontation" ensued, according to a statement from Memphis police. Nichols fled, was arrested and another "confrontation" happened, police said. Police have not clarified what happened during those "confrontations."

Nichols later "complained of a shortness of breath," and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Preliminary findings of an independent autopsy showed Nichols "suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating," Nichols' family's attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a joint statement.

Nichols was "kicked" and was subjected to "multiple uses of force" during the "unadulterated...beating of [Nichols] for three minutes," Romanucci said.

Five officers charged in Tyre Nichols death

Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault – acting in concert, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct and one count of official oppression, court records show.

The five men, who are all Black, were booked at the Shelby County Jail, and all posted bond Thursday, with bonds ranging between $250,000 and $350,000.

Second-degree murder is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison under Tennessee law.

Two Memphis firefighters were also "relieved of duty" pending an internal investigation into their actions after the stop, a fire department spokeswoman said. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis, who called the incident "heinous, reckless and inhumane," said Wednesday more officers are under investigation.

Dig deeper

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tyre Nichols: Memphis to release traffic stop video, officers charged

