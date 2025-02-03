Memphis puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (21-25, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-16, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -5.5; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts San Antonio aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 against the rest of their division. Memphis scores 123.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Spurs are 2-6 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio gives up 113.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Grizzlies' 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 13.7 per game the Spurs give up. The Spurs average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than the Grizzlies allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 49.9% and averaging 22.8 points for the Grizzlies. Luke Kennard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Victor Wembanyama is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 124.9 points, 44.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 116.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Cam Spencer: out (thumb), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Ja Morant: out (shoulder), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle).

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press