Memphis plays New Orleans on home losing streak

New Orleans Pelicans (31-22, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (18-35, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to end its four-game home slide with a win against New Orleans.

The Grizzlies are 6-6 in division games. Memphis has a 9-25 record against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans are 7-6 against the rest of the division. New Orleans ranks ninth in the NBA with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 9.5.

The Grizzlies' 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans are shooting 48.9% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 47.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 27 the Grizzlies won 116-115 in overtime led by 31 points from Ja Morant, while Brandon Ingram scored 24 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Grizzlies. Jacob Gilyard is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Ingram is averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 18 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 103.8 points, 39.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (ankle), Ziaire Williams: day to day (hand), Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Ja Morant: out for season (shoulder), Marcus Smart: out (finger), Jake LaRavia: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Cody Zeller: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

