Memphis plays Indiana, looks for 5th straight home win

Indiana Pacers (9-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-7, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Grizzlies face Indiana.

The Grizzlies are 9-3 on their home court. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 59.0 points in the paint led by Jaren Jackson Jr. averaging 11.7.

The Pacers are 2-8 on the road. Indiana has a 4-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Grizzlies' 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.3 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers are shooting 48.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 43.9% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 22.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Grizzlies.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 assists for the Pacers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 48.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Zach Edey: out (ankle), Vince Williams Jr.: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ).

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith: out (ankle), Andrew Nembhard: out (knee), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), James Wiseman: out for season (calf), Ben Sheppard: out (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press