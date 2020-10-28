Memphis music great Stan Kesler — who worked with Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, others — has died

A key figure in Memphis music history, Stan Kesler -- seen here playing with the Sun Rhythm Section in probably the late 1980s -- was a musician, songwriter, engineer and producer.

Musician, songwriter and producer Stan Kesler, a pivotal figure in the Memphis birth of rock 'n' roll whose keen ear, innovative playing and studio smarts enhanced the careers of such rock and soul legends as Jerry Lee Lewis, James Carr, Sam the Sham and Elvis Presley, has died.

Kesler, who had suffered from deteriorating health for some time, passed away Monday in a hospice facility in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to family members. He was 92, and the cause of death was bone cancer.

Although hardly a household name, Kesler made essential contributions to dozens of records that found their ways into the homes of music lovers around the world. He was a Zelig-like figure in Memphis music during the key decades when the city was a lodestone of rock 'n' roll and rhythm-and-blues innovation: He wrote songs for Elvis, played bass on "Great Balls of Fire," produced "Wooly Bully," and engineered recordings at Goldwax, a label that never achieved the fame of Stax or Hi even as it produced music of comparable greatness.

"Guys like him were a big influence on me, because he was a bass player, a steel guitar player, an engineer, a producer, a songwriter — and that's the same way I've been able to make a living in music, that same model," said Memphis musician, composer, bandleader and Electraphonic Recording studio chief Scott Bomar. "He had success in all of it."

"He was such a big part of Memphis, most people don't even realize," said Grammy-winning Memphis producer and engineer Matt Ross-Spang, who has worked with Jason Isbell and John Prine. "I definitely looked up to him a lot. He was one of those guys who could do it all."

One of 10 children, Stanley Augustus Kesler was born in Abbeville, Mississippi, where music was a family affair.

As a boy, he learned to play guitar, mandolin and dobro while harmonizing with various family members. "When company would come," he told The Commercial Appeal in 2014, "my mother would say, ‘OK, boys, get your instruments now and sing some songs for Aunt Hattie and Uncle Dick.'"

After serving in the Marines (where he learned to play pedal steel guitar), Kesler move to Memphis in about 1950, working a day job filling catalog orders at the Crosstown building when it was a Sears distribution center. But music beckoned.

Befriending local players, he became a member of the Snearly Ranch Boys, which was the house band at the Cotton Club in West Memphis. Specializing in country music and Western swing, the band often was accompanied by such future Sun Records vocalists as Barbara Pittman and Warren Smith.

The Snearly Ranch Boys: From left: Stan Kesler, Barbara Pittman, Clyde Leoppard, Hank Byars, Ray Martin and Jimmy Pritchett.

With Kesler on steel guitar, the Ranch Boys found their way to Sun founder Sam Phillips' studio at 706 Union Ave., where they cut singles of their own with lead singer Clyde Leoppard and backed such artists as the harmonizing Miller Sisters and the gravel-voiced Smokey Joe.

In 1955, the Ranch Boys recorded "Split Personality." Co-written by Kesler, the song showcases humorous Jekyll-and-Hyde lyrics with vocals to match, and presages the novelty-type recordings Kesler would make a decade later with Sam the Sham.

At Sun, Kesler began working as an engineer, and soon established his bona fides as a musical jack-of-all-trades.

