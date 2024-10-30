Memphis and Milwaukee meet for cross-conference matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Milwaukee play in non-conference action.

Memphis finished 27-55 overall with a 9-32 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Grizzlies averaged 105.8 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 34.6% from deep last season.

Milwaukee went 49-33 overall, 34-18 in Eastern Conference action and 18-22 on the road a season ago. The Bucks gave up 116.4 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (thigh), John Konchar: day to day (foot), Luke Kennard: out (foot), Zach Edey: day to day (calf), Vince Williams Jr.: out (leg), GG Jackson II: out (foot ), Cam Spencer: out (ankle).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press