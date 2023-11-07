Memphis hosts Miami on 3-game home skid

Miami Heat (3-4, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (1-6, 15th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Miami.

Memphis went 51-31 overall with a 35-6 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies averaged 116.9 points per game last season, 17.5 on free throws and 36 from beyond the arc.

Miami went 44-38 overall, 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 17-24 on the road a season ago. The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season, 19.1 from the free throw line and 36 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Xavier Tillman Sr.: day to day (knee), Derrick Rose: out (knee), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), John Konchar: day to day (hip).

Heat: Caleb Martin: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (wrist), R.J. Hampton: out (illness).

