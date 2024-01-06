Memphis heads to Phoenix for conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (12-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-16, eighth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Phoenix in Western Conference action Sunday.

The Suns have gone 12-12 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix is 9-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 9-19 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks last in the Western Conference scoring averaging just 107.4 points per game while shooting 43.9%.

The Suns are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than the Suns allow.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won 116-109 in the last matchup on Dec. 3. Devin Booker led the Suns with 34 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 26.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Suns. Grayson Allen is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Santi Aldama is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 24.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nassir Little: out (knee), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring), Damion Lee: out (knee).

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke: out (achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: out (foot), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Derrick Rose: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press