Grizzlies star Ja Morant out after suffering non-contact knee injury vs. Hawks

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant left their game against the Atlanta Hawks early on Friday night after appearing to suffer a knee injury.

Morant, late in the first quarter at FedEx Forum, seemed to plant wrong on his left leg while pulling the ball back out to the wing. It didn't look as if Morant's left knee made contact with anyone.

He started hopping around while trying to pass the ball away, and then went to the ground on the baseline.

Morant eventually needed help to get off the floor, and went off to the locker room while putting barely any weight on his left leg.

Ja Morant exited the game after an apparent leg injury



The team quickly announced that he had suffered a left knee injury, and would not return. The extent of his injury is not yet known.

Morant finished the night with two points, one rebound and one assist in nine minutes.

Morant was averaging a career-high 25.3 points and 7.1 assists headed into Friday’s game. The 22-year-old is in the third year of his initial $39.6 million deal with the Grizzlies.

