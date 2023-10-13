Memphis Grizzlies 2023-24 depth chart: Starters and backups

When on the court, Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is one of the best players in the league, capable of scoring at a high level and in an explosive highlight-reel fashion more often than not.

Memphis’ other main franchise cornerstone, former Michigan State Spartan, Jaren Jackson Jr., is one of the most impactful defenders in the league thanks to his shot-blocking and ability to switch. And besides those two, 2-guard Desmond Bane is one of the best shooters in the league and has even developed a good amount of off-the-dribble scoring chops.

The main offseason addition for Memphis, former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, will replace Dillon Brooks in the role of defensive pest with shaky shooting ability.

Below, check out the 2023-24 Memphis Grizzlies’ depth chart, from starters to backups.

Key: • Non-guaranteed / • Two-way contract/ • Out

