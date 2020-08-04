Memphis faces Utah on 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (32-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (42-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis aims to end its four-game slide with a victory over Utah.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jazz are 22-18 in Western Conference games. Utah is 14-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Grizzlies are 19-25 in Western Conference play. Memphis is the league leader in inside scoring, averaging 56.2 points per game in the paint this season. Jonas Valanciunas leads them with 10.9 points per game in the paint.

The Jazz won the last matchup between these two squads 126-112 on Dec. 7. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points to help lead Utah to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is scoring 15 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 22.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 11.1 rebounds and averages 14.8 points. Ja Morant is shooting 46.2% and averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 108 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, eight steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.7% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112 points, 48.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 41.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press